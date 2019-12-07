Is 7-Eleven Open on New Year’s Eve & Day 2019-2020?

New Year’s Eve is here, and if you’re looking to grab a couple last-minute items for your holiday party this evening, you’re in luck. 7-Eleven stores will be operating on a normal schedule on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

A store employee in Houston, Texas, said, “At 7-Eleven, we’re open every day of the year.” Another store employee in New York, New York, added that they would be open 24/7 despite it being a holiday.

To find your closest 7-Eleven, click here.

7-Eleven Convenience Stores

7-Eleven is your go-to location for gas, snacks, and beverages and even offers $1 coffee all day, every day with 7REWARDS in the 7-Eleven app, which is valid until 2/11.

Recently, the convenience store made headlines after announcing that one 7-Eleven branch in Japan may take one day off of their 24-hour, 7-day-a-week schedule. The New York Times writes, “Mr. Matsumoto announced in November his plans to close up shop so he and his two full-time employees could take off New Year’s Day, Japan’s most important holiday, after years of working 14-hour days with few breaks. But on Dec. 20, 7-Eleven’s parent company told him that his store had received more customer complaints than any other in Japan. He had 10 days to address the issues, it said, or the location would be closed.”

While 7 Eleven once ran from 7 am to 11 pm, it was made to be a 24/7 location in 1963. According to Food Beast, the 24/7 schedule started after a football game at the University of Texas– story has it the game was so busy that the store was forced to remain open after its usual 11pm closing time. Sales were through the roof that night, and the store (and stores in surrounding areas) decided to remain open 24/7.

What Else Is Open on New Year’s Eve & Day?

If you don’t happen to have a 7-Eleven chain near you, which you can double-check using this store locator, other stores will also be open, but operating on a limited schedule on New Year’s Eve & Day. Walmart, for one, is expected to stay open from 7 am to 11pm in most locations on New Year’s Eve, while it will be closing at 10pm in other locations. Dunkin’ Donuts is also going to be open on both New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Many will remain open 24 hours, particularly in areas of New York City, while others will be closing at 6pm to honor the holiday.

And if what you’re looking for is a coffee to drink as a pick-me-up, Starbucks has your back, too. A spokesperson for the coffee chain shared in a statement, “We are happy to welcome customers on New Year’s Eve in select store locations. Store hours vary by location, and stores may occasionally adjust their hours based on business and customer needs.”

So, despite the holiday, most chains and convenience stores are staying open for customers in need of last-minute items. As always, though, our recommendation is calling up the local branch of the store you’re interested in to make sure it’s open before bundling up and heading out.

READ NEXT: Is Dunkin’ Donuts Open on New Year’s Eve & Day 2019-2020?