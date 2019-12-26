Singer Beldina Tweeted: ‘Wish Someone Could Convince Me to Stay,’ Before Her Death

Beldina, the Swedish/Kenyan singer, has died tragically at the age of 31. Beldina passed away on Christmas Eve.

On December 19, Beldina tweeted, “i wish someone could convince me to stay.” Earlier that day, Beldina tweeted that she was “trying to get into heaven.” Those messages were the singer’s final social media post. On December 14, Beldina tweeted, “grateful to everyone showin love + supportin the music i’m just getting started and could not this do without you.”

Beldina’s death was confirmed in a Facebook post from her friend, Katja Andersson. Anderson wrote in a heartbreaking post, “Feels pretty unreal to post this… In loving memory of Beldina Nyadwe 🤍 With extreme saddened hearts our beautiful sister and dear friend has left us too soon. Sing from the heavens. Rest amongst the Angels.”

In an online modeling profile, Beldina said that she was looking to work as a runway model and as an actor in TV, flim or commercials. Beldina says in that profile that she has 2 to 4 years of experience. Beldina worked as a model for Elle Magazine in Sweden in 2018 and May 2018 was the face of Adidas’ “Caliroots” campaign in Los Angeles.

According to her IMDb page, Beldina appeared in a single episode of the documentary series, “Chef’s Table,” in 2019.

Belinda was born and raised in Stockholm, according to the late singer’s Last.fm profile. In Sweden, Beldina was a member of the famed Adolf Fredriks Flickkör girls choir and toured around the world with the group. Belinda appeared on three of the choir’s recorded albums. The Adolf Fredriks Flickkor school is regarded as Sweden’s most prestigious music school.

In her solo career, Beldina released her first album, “Opening Act,” in 2014 alongside DJ Booth. The album was released in Sweden. On her Facebook page, Beldina simply desribes herself saying, “Kenyan goddess from sweden to the world.” In addition to her music and performing career, Beldina had also been working as a yoga instructor in Los Angeles.

In 2011, Beldina collaborated with Childish Gambino aka Donald Glover on the song “Not Going Back.” The singer was quoted on her Last.fm profile as saying, “Silence is the most powerful language; learn to speak with your heart before you say anything, and this is how I feel about my music. I want my voice to speak for itself; I want it to touch your soul so that you can feel joy, pain or love and to also inspire you in everyday life.”

Beldina’s mother, Adhiambo, passed away in April 2019, according to a GoFundMe page that the singer had set up in order to pay the funeral. Belinda described her mother’s loss as being devastating on a “real personal/emotional level” while also placing a financial burden. Beldina’s fundraiser wound up making $4,200. The original goal of the page was $4,000. Belinda’s mother’s funeral was held in Stockholm on May 7, 2019. Beldina was an only child.

