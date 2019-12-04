Chris Harrison Girlfriend: Who Is the Host Dating?

Tonight, Chris Harrison will be featured as part of ABC’s Brad Paisley special: Brad Paisley Thinks He’s Special. The television event will kick off at 8pm ET on ABC network.

Chris Harrison is well-known for hosting the reality series The Bachelor, which is gearing up for another season. And as he steps into the spotlight once again tonight, fans may start to think about Harrison’s personal life. Who, for instance, is he dating?

Here’s what we know:

Chris Harrison Is Dating ET’s Lauren Zima

For years, Chris Harrison has known ET’s Lauren Zima in a professional setting. It wasn’t until a little over a year ago that things changed for the two.

Speaking to Bachelor alum Nick Viall on his podcast recently, the reporter said, “It was always incredibly professional… Not in a negative way … but I never looked at him and ever considered [if] I found him attractive.” Zima continued, “He just gave me a different vibe. It was fairly overt. He mentioned something about picking his kids up or something. He somehow brought up being single, I think. And then I said something like, ‘I’m single now,’ and he was like, ‘Oh.’ But I said it in a more eloquent way. God, I don’t know. Somehow it was communicated … I opened the door and he walked through.”

Zima admitted that it was she who made the first move. “I DM’d him,” she shared with Viall.

They Had a Conversation About Making It Official Before They Started Dating

Before making it official, E! quotes Harrison as telling Viall, “At the very beginning we did have the conversation of, do we wanna do this?… When we met and when we actually went on a date and we could tell there was chemistry and we really liked each other and there was something there, then there was the conversation of, do we really wanna do this?”

Harrison went on to say that at this point in his life, his professional life is far more important than his personal life and he “doesn’t care whose feathers [he] ruffles.”

Beyond that, Harrison appreciates his girlfriend on a personal level. E! quotes him as saying, “I like the way she pushes me… And that’s one of the things that I was really attracted to before we ever started dating is, I really looked forward to our interviews. This is when she was still married, I was married even. I just really loved her interviews, just ’cause she was good.”

Earlier this week, Harrison took Zima on a special birthday outing. Based on her Instagram, it appears that Harrison took Lauren on a private shopping trip to Louis Vuitton to honor the special day. He memorialized the moment with an Instagram post that read, “I think we need some major sucking up…Not me. Her! Happy birthday @laurenzima an amazing beautiful woman who can turn any sentence into a full blown musical.”

Zima posted her own birthday Instagram, a portion of which read, “Our journeys are measured not by the number of breaths we take, but by the moments that take our breath away.”

