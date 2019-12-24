Is Denny’s Open on Christmas Eve & Day 2019?

If you’re craving some Denny’s and the nostalgia of a red booth, or you just want to make your holiday dinner simpler, Denny’s has options for you. Most Denny’s are open on Christmas Eve and Christmas, and the restaurant is offering a take-home holiday meal.

“Most Denny’s are open 24/7, 365 days a year, but check with your local Denny’s to see if they are participating in the holiday hours,” a statement provided to Heavy said.

You can check the hours at your local Denny’s here.

“At Denny’s, it’s important to us that guests feel like family. During such a meaningful time as the holidays, Denny’s welcomes guests to share a Christmas dinner with us or enjoy one of our festive holiday meals at home with their loved ones,” said John Dillon, chief brand officer for Denny’s, according to a press release.

Here’s what you need to know:

Most Denny’s Locations Are Open 24 Hours a Day, Even on Christmas

Please put pancakes in your fireplace so Santa has a soft landing. — Denny's (@DennysDiner) December 22, 2019

Denny’s is the place to stop for a late-night bite, an early morning breakfast, and even on Christmas. Most Denny’s locations are open 24 hours a day, every day of the year. That means Denny’s is open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

It’s always a good idea to check your local restaurant location on major holidays before you bundle up and hit the road. Look up your local store here for the most accurate hours, or give your local Denny’s a call to be extra sure.

Denny’s Has Your Holiday Dinner Covered With the Turkey & Dressing Dinner Pack

If you’re looking for a stress-free holiday meal, Denny’s is offering carry-out turkey dinners. Each Turkey & Dressing Dinner Pack serves four people.

“If your one wish this year is a seamless holiday dinner with the family, then Denny’s has you covered whether you are hosting at home or looking to reconnect over dinner in a signature red booth,” a Denny’s press release said. “To celebrate the holidays, Denny’s is offering a family-style Turkey & Dressing Dinner Pack, providing guests with a carry-out dining option for a stress-free holiday dinner at home. The new meals are made with the same high-quality, flavorful food that guests have come to expect from Denny’s without blowing your holiday budget.”

The meals include turkey, gravy, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, and your choice of broccoli or creamed corn. You can also add a pumpkin pie or pecan pie.

“Each dinner pack is prepared ready to heat and serve and features delicious holiday staples: tender carved turkey breast, savory stuffing, turkey gravy, cranberry sauce, red-skinned mashed potatoes and one additional side. Guests can pick up their orders from Thursday, December 19, until Wednesday, December 25,” the press release said.

The orders must be placed at least 24 hours in advance. They can be picked up any time between December 19 and December 25. The meal is ready to heat and serve. See the heating instructions here.

“Want to skip the cooking all together? Denny’s locations nationwide are welcoming guests Christmas Day and New Year’s Day and will offer delivery via Denny’s on Demand,’ the press release added.

