Disney Parks Christmas Day Parade Time & Channel

Macy’s isn’t the only parade game in town. Walt Disney World has held a Christmas Day parade annually since 1983, with the exception of the year 2000 when they aired a Christmas Eve “Tracking Santa” special in lieu of the parade. Here’s all the information you need about the 2019 Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade, including time, date, channel, hosts, performers, and more.

Disney Parks Christmas Day Parade Date & Time: This year’s Disney Christmas Day parade airs Wednesday, December 25 at 10 a.m. ET/9 a.m. CT/MT/PT. The parade is not live; it was filmed a month ago at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, and the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California.

Disney Parks Christmas Day Parade Channel: ABC has aired the parade every year since its inception.

Disney Parks Christmas Day Parade Hosts: Glee alum Matthew Morrison, Spice Girl Emma Bunton, former NFL quarter and Bachelor star Jesse Palmer, Black-ish star Marsai Martin and The Lion King star JD McCrary are acting as emcees for the festivities.

Morrison’s gig comes in conjunction with his upcoming Disney album. “Disney Dreamin’ with Matthew Morrison,” in which the Tony-nominated performer will cover classic Disney songs. The album drops March 6; it is currently available for pre-order.

“I have never felt so much joy and connection in making an album,” Morrison said in a statement to Billboard when the album was announced. “Every note, every word I sang was for my son, Revel James. There’s a beautiful feeling of nostalgia that is forever connected to the Disney catalog, and my goal was to deliver an album that reconnects us all to the magic of youth.”

Sneak Peek – Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day ParadeGet a sneak peek behind the scenes at the Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade from Disneyland and Walt Disney World. Don't miss appearances by Matthew Morrison, Emma Bunton, Jesse Palmer, Shaggy, Sting, the cast of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Portugal. The Man, JD McCrary, Ally Brooke, Pentatonix, Grace VanderWaal, Ingrid Michaelson, Marsai Martin, and more on the Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade, Christmas morning on ABC. Subscribe: http://goo.gl/mo7HqT 2019-12-21T00:58:43.000Z

Disney Parks Christmas Day Parade Performers: The show features the parade down Main Street U.S.A., heartwarming stories, and amazing celebrity performances. Sting is performing “Soul Cake” off his “If On a Winter’s Night…” album; Shaggy is singing his original song “Christmas With Friends”; Pentatonix is performing “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town”; Ingrid Michaelson and Grace VanderWaal are dueting on “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree”; Portugal. The Man is performing “White Christmas” and “Feel It Still”; Ally Brook is singing “Christmas Through Your Eyes” and the cast of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is performing a medley of tunes.

There will also be lots of fun floats, marching bands from across the country and everyone’s favorite Disney characters: Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Pluto, Goofy, Chip ‘n Dale, the Toy Story gang, Tiana and Prince Naveen, a toy soldier army, gingerbread men, reindeer, and more. There will also be the annual visit from Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus.

Viewers will also be treated to sneak peeks of Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway, the Avengers Campus coming to Disney’s California Adventure Park in 2020, and the new Disney Skyliner gondola system, which connects Walt Disney World Resort to two other Disney theme parks and four resorts.

The Disney Parks Magical Christmas Parade airs Wednesday, December 25 beginning at 10 a.m. ET/9 a.m. CT/MT/PT on ABC.

