The holiday season is in full swing and what better way to celebrate with all your favorite Disney Channel stars performing classic Christmas hits at the Walt Disney World resort and on a Disney cruise ship? Here’s what you need to know about the Disney Channel Holiday Party at Walt Disney World time, channel, hosts and performers.

Disney Channel Holiday Party Date & Time: The festivities are pre-recorded, but they are airing Friday, Dec. 13, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Subsequent rebroadcasts are Saturday, Dec. 14 at 11 a.m. ET/PT, Monday, Dec. 16 at 6 p.m. ET/PT, Saturday, Dec. 21 at 6:30 p.m. ET/PT, Sunday, Dec. 22 at 11 a.m. ET/PT, and Tuesday, Dec. 24 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Disney Channel Holiday Party Channel: This holiday special will air on the Disney Channel and the DisneyNOW app.

Disney Channel Holiday Party Location: This year’s festivities were recorded at the Walt Disney World resort in Florida and aboard the Disney Fantasy cruise ship.

Disney Channel Holiday Party Hosts: The special is hosted by Glee star Matthew Morrison and Disney Channel stars Meg Donnelly and Milo Manheim. Morrison is hosting as part of his promotion for his upcoming album “Disney Dreamin’ with Matthew Morrison,” in which the Tony-nominated performer will cover classic Disney songs. The album drops March 6; it is currently available for pre-order.

“I have never felt so much joy and connection in making an album,” Morrison said in a statement to Billboard when the album was announced. “Every note, every word I sang was for my son, Revel James. There’s a beautiful feeling of nostalgia that is forever connected to the Disney catalog, and my goal was to deliver an album that reconnects us all to the magic of youth.”

Disney Channel Holiday Party Performers: Performers include Shaggy, Issac Ryan Brown, Ruby Rose Turner, Kylie Cantrall, and hit a capella group Pentatonix, plus viewers will be treated to sneak peeks of Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway ride, coming to Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Florida in spring 2020 and Disneyland Park in California in the future, and the upcoming Disney Channel original movie Zombies 2.

Also, Disney Stars Scarlett Estevez and Israel Johnson will also host a special segment highlighting the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve’s Toys for Tots holiday giving campaign.

The musical performances will include Donnelly on “Home for the Holidays,” Brown and Turner dueting on “The 12 Days of Christmas,” Cantrall performing “Santa Claus is Coming to Town,” Shaggy singing a reggae “Jamaican Drummer Boy,” and Pentatonix performing a special a capella version of “Here Comes Santa Claus.”

The holiday party is part of Walt Disney World’s Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, a celebration in Magic Kingdom Park that lasts the entire holiday season. Returning favorites include the special holiday-themed parade “Once Upon a Christmas Time”, the Cinderella Castle stage show “Mickey’s Most Merriest Celebration” and so much more!

READ NEXT: Disney Channel Holiday Party: How to Watch Online