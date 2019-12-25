How to Watch Disney Parks Christmas Day Parade Online

While you are busy unwrapping the presents and preparing to carve the roast beast, there is a two-hour holiday celebration airing on ABC in the Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade. It promises to be festive fun for the whole family, so here’s how to watch if you don’t have cable.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of ABC on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include ABC (live in select markets). The “Plus” and “Max” bundles both include a free seven-day trial:

Start Your AT&T TV Now Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

ABC (live in select markets) is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies.

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most new episodes and specials available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

YouTube TV comes with 70-plus live TV channels, including ABC (live in select markets).

Get YouTube TV

Once signed up for YouTube TV, you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the YouTube website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other compatible streaming device via the YouTube app.

If you can’t watch live, YouTube TV comes with included DVR.

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade Preview

Sneak Peek – Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day ParadeGet a sneak peek behind the scenes at the Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade from Disneyland and Walt Disney World. Don't miss appearances by Matthew Morrison, Emma Bunton, Jesse Palmer, Shaggy, Sting, the cast of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Portugal. The Man, JD McCrary, Ally Brooke, Pentatonix, Grace VanderWaal, Ingrid Michaelson, Marsai Martin, and more on the Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade, Christmas morning on ABC. Subscribe: http://goo.gl/mo7HqT 2019-12-21T00:58:43.000Z

The Christmas Day parade has been a Walt Disney World tradition since 1983. ABC has aired the special every year since its inception, though in 2000 they decided to hold a “Tracking Santa” special on Christmas Eve instead of the Christmas Day parade.

This year’s parade boasts loads of talented performers and Disney Channel stars. The special is hosted by Glee alum and Tony-nominated performer Matthew Morrison, Spice Girl Emma Bunton, ex-NFL quarterback and Bachelor star Jesse Palmer, plus young ABC/Disney stars Marsai Martin (Black-ish) and JD McCrary (The Lion King).

Morrison is hosting because he is also about to release an album of classic Disney tunes called “Disney Dreamin’ with Matthew Morrison,” which he tells Billboard he hopes “reconnects us all to the magic of youth.”

The special features the parade down Main Street U.S.A., heartwarming stories, and amazing celebrity performances. Sting is performing “Soul Cake” off his “If On a Winter’s Night…” album; Shaggy is singing his original song “Christmas With Friends”; Pentatonix is performing “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town”; Ingrid Michaelson and Grace VanderWaal are dueting on “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree”; Portugal. The Man is performing “White Christmas” and “Feel It Still”; Ally Brook is singing “Christmas Through Your Eyes” and the cast of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is performing a medley of tunes.

There will, of course, also be appearances by Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Donald and Daisy Duck, Goofy and Pluto, Chip ‘n Dale, the Toy Story characters, Tiana and Prince Naveen, a toy soldier army, gingerbread men, and Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Viewers will also get exclusive sneak peeks at new ride Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway, the new Avengers Campus from Disney’s California Adventure Park, and the new Disney Skyliner gondola system at Walt Disney World Resort.

The Disney Parks Magical Christmas Parade airs Wednesday, December 25 beginning at 10 a.m. ET/9 a.m. CT/MT/PT on ABC.

