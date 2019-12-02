eBay Cyber Monday 2019 Deals & Discounts

Cyber Monday is here, and with it a wide array of deals on eBay. These deals include electronics, household items, and products not previously discounted during Black Friday. Read on for a full rundown of eBay Cyber Monday deals, as well as the best way to save when purchasing them.
Each day through December 2, eBay is introducing new deals and doorbusters. These deals will be announced each day at 5 a.m. PT / 8 a.m. ET on eBay.com, and feature top brands like Ninja, Google and Adidas. Some of the most notable Cyber Monday deals include discounts on electronics like TVs and bluetooth headphones, as well as household items like air purifiers and mixers. Check out a more comprehensive listing below, with the discounted amount:
eBay Is Offering New Deals Every Hour on Cyber Monday
- Samsung QLED 4K TV, 65 in – 70% off
- Dell Gaming Monitor, 23.6″ – 55% off
- Bose SoundTouch 300 Soundbar – 40% off
- JBL In-Ear Bluetooth Headphones – 65% off
- Fitbit Charge 3 Fitness Activity Tracker -30% off
- KitchenAid® Artisan® Series 5 Tilt-Head Stand Mixer – 48% off
- Electric Air Fryer Cooker, 3.7 Qt – 48% off
- iRobot Roomba 685 Robotic Vacuum – 50% off
- Dyson Pure Cool Link Tower Purifier & Fan – 58% off
- Kids Deluxe 3-Wheel LED Flashing Scooter – 55% off
“On Black Friday and Cyber Monday, holiday shoppers want unbelievable prices on the most-wanted gifts and brands,” said Scott Cutler, the Senior Vice President of Americas. “Today, eBay customers can start saving big with our cyber deals. eBay’s Guaranteed Delivery and Best Price Guarantee program ensure shoppers can find and save on everything this holiday season.”
Additional deals that will be made available on Cyber Monday include MacBooks, wireless smart speakers, and a pro cordless vacuum. Prices will be slashed up to 70%, which you can check out below:
eBay Is Offering Discounts on Electronics & Household Items
- Apple 13.3″ MacBook Air 128GB – 25% off
- DJI Mavic Pro Drone with 4K HD Camera – 24% off
- DEWALT 20V MAX XR Li-Ion 1/2 in. Impact Wrench with Detent Pin Anvil – 43% off
- Farm to Table Kitchen with Lights and Sounds by KidKraft – 20% off
- Sonos One Voice-Controlled Wireless Smart Speaker – 12% off
- Google Home Mini Smart Light Starter Kit (Chalk) – 43% off
- Dyson V6 Motorhead Pro Cordless Vacuum – 62% off
- Eternity by Calvin Klein Women’s 3-Piece Gift Set – 70% off
- Marshall Woburn Bluetooth Speaker – 61% off
In addition to their Cyber Monday sales, eBay is celebrating Giving Tuesday on December 3. According to PR Newswire, shoppers can make a difference by doing one of the following three actions:
- “Bid on one-of-a-kind items and experiences via exclusive auctions with partner organizations including the GRAMMYS, ESPN Kicks Beat Cancer, Malala Fund, The Tony Hawk Foundation and more.”
- “Support favorite causes with symbolic gifts ranging from $10 to $100 via eBay’s Gifts that Give Back Program, with all proceeds benefiting charity. Causes include the fight against cancer, animal protection and services, child welfare, disaster relief, poverty and hunger relief.”
- “Buy an item or experience from one of the millions of charity listings on eBay.com/CharityShop. Additionally, sellers can donate a portion of their sales and buyers can give a donation at checkout.”