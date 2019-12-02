eBay Cyber Monday 2019 Deals & Discounts

Cyber Monday is here, and with it a wide array of deals on eBay. These deals include electronics, household items, and products not previously discounted during Black Friday. Read on for a full rundown of eBay Cyber Monday deals, as well as the best way to save when purchasing them.

Each day through December 2, eBay is introducing new deals and doorbusters. These deals will be announced each day at 5 a.m. PT / 8 a.m. ET on eBay.com, and feature top brands like Ninja, Google and Adidas. Some of the most notable Cyber Monday deals include discounts on electronics like TVs and bluetooth headphones, as well as household items like air purifiers and mixers. Check out a more comprehensive listing below, with the discounted amount:

eBay Is Offering New Deals Every Hour on Cyber Monday

Samsung QLED 4K TV, 65 in – 70% off

Dell Gaming Monitor, 23.6″ – 55% off

Bose SoundTouch 300 Soundbar – 40% off

JBL In-Ear Bluetooth Headphones – 65% off

Fitbit Charge 3 Fitness Activity Tracker -30% off

KitchenAid® Artisan® Series 5 Tilt-Head Stand Mixer – 48% off

Electric Air Fryer Cooker, 3.7 Qt – 48% off

iRobot Roomba 685 Robotic Vacuum – 50% off

Dyson Pure Cool Link Tower Purifier & Fan – 58% off

Kids Deluxe 3-Wheel LED Flashing Scooter – 55% off

“On Black Friday and Cyber Monday, holiday shoppers want unbelievable prices on the most-wanted gifts and brands,” said Scott Cutler, the Senior Vice President of Americas. “Today, eBay customers can start saving big with our cyber deals. eBay’s Guaranteed Delivery and Best Price Guarantee program ensure shoppers can find and save on everything this holiday season.”

Additional deals that will be made available on Cyber Monday include MacBooks, wireless smart speakers, and a pro cordless vacuum. Prices will be slashed up to 70%, which you can check out below:

eBay Is Offering Discounts on Electronics & Household Items

Apple 13.3″ MacBook Air 128GB – 25% off

DJI Mavic Pro Drone with 4K HD Camera – 24% off

DEWALT 20V MAX XR Li-Ion 1/2 in. Impact Wrench with Detent Pin Anvil – 43% off

Farm to Table Kitchen with Lights and Sounds by KidKraft – 20% off

Sonos One Voice-Controlled Wireless Smart Speaker – 12% off

Google Home Mini Smart Light Starter Kit (Chalk) – 43% off

Dyson V6 Motorhead Pro Cordless Vacuum – 62% off

Eternity by Calvin Klein Women’s 3-Piece Gift Set – 70% off

Marshall Woburn Bluetooth Speaker – 61% off

In addition to their Cyber Monday sales, eBay is celebrating Giving Tuesday on December 3. According to PR Newswire, shoppers can make a difference by doing one of the following three actions: