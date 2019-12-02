48 Best Amazon Cyber Monday Deals 2019

Looking to finally pick up an Echo Show 5? Black Friday is the perfect day to do it. At $40 off the MSRP, that brings the price down to $49.99 during Amazon’s Black Friday sale.

The Echo Show is a 5.5″ smart display that’s Alexa-ready. You can watch movies, news, TV shows, and more with the Echo Show. You can video call friends and family with ease using other Echo devices or Skype. You can personalize the clock face. And, for those concerned about Jeff Bezos listening-in on your convos, the Show 5 has a built-in mic/camera off button so that you can switch them off with a single button. Neat.