48 Best Amazon Cyber Monday Deals 2019

Cyber Monday 2019 is here, and that means Heavy.com is also here to present you with the absolute best Cyber Monday deals this year. Below, you’ll find an ultimate list of the top Cyber Monday 2019 deals on everything from toys to tech to home goods and so much more. Check out the best Cyber Monday deals on Amazon right now:
-
Looking to finally pick up an Echo Show 5? Black Friday is the perfect day to do it. At $40 off the MSRP, that brings the price down to $49.99 during Amazon’s Black Friday sale.
The Echo Show is a 5.5″ smart display that’s Alexa-ready. You can watch movies, news, TV shows, and more with the Echo Show. You can video call friends and family with ease using other Echo devices or Skype. You can personalize the clock face. And, for those concerned about Jeff Bezos listening-in on your convos, the Show 5 has a built-in mic/camera off button so that you can switch them off with a single button. Neat.
-
One of the top Black Friday deals of the day on Amazon is on the super popular Vitamix 5200 professional grade blender. It comes in at just $259.95 which is $136.13 off the MSRP, saving you 34%!
This blender is really intended for those who frequently use their blenders daily. Because of its size, it’s perfect for blending medium to large batches. On top of that, the Vitamix 5200 blade can actually go so fast that they create friction heat, allowing you to take your cold ingredients to steaming hot in just six minutes. That means all the soup! More soup for you!
-
If you’re looking for the most basic air fryer oven you can buy right now, look no further than the Hamilton Beach 2.6 Quart Digital Air Fryer that’s on sale on Amazon today.
You can pick it up for 30% off the MSRP, saving you $24. That brings the price down to an all-time low of $55.99. Score.
This electric air fryer is quick and easy to use, and allows you to cook everything from chicken wings to french fries with ease. It has 6 settings that have been pre-programmed to give you a one-touch option for your cooking needs.
-
If you’re a gamer, you NEED the right router. And as far as I’m concerned, there isn’t a better router brand than Netgear and there isn’t a better gaming router than the Netgear Nighthawk line.
For today only, you can find a great Netgear Nighthawk router deal on Amazon which allows you to take $100 off the MSRP of the Nighthawk X6S Smart WiFi Router.
It has AC400 Tri-Band Wireless Speeds of up to 4000 Mbps, and it covers up to 3500 sq. feet and up to 55 devices. And now, it’s a Benjamin off. Dope.
Note: As it stands right now, there is a delayed shipping timeline for this deal because it was so popular. Amazon is still taking sales on it, but I’m not sure if they’ll actually be delayed or if Amazon has a wave of stock coming in we don’t know about.
-
One of the best Black Friday kitchen deals you can find today is on the incredible Ninja Foodi 7-in-1 Multi-Cooker. This. Baby. Can. Do. It. All!
For today, Amazon has it on sale for a whopping $80 off the MSRP, dropping the price all the way down to $109.99. That’s a savings of 42%!
It’s much more than just an air fryer, too. It can pressure cook, steam, bake/roast, slow cook, make yogurt, and sear/saute! It’s super versatile, and that’s why it’s quite possibly our favorite Black Friday airfryer deal today.
-
The leading brand in luggage, Samsonite, has a mega sale going on over at Amazon right now, where you can take up to 50% off some of their products.
The best deal of the bunch is on the Samsonite Winfield 2 2-piece luggage set, which drops the price by $140 down to just $139.99. This set is very basic-looking, but it looks incredibly professional. It’s the perfect set for a weekend business trip, especially since it’s half price right now.
-
Snag this Amazon Exclusive L.O.L. Surprise! Winter Disco Bigger Surprise Doll for $27 off the MSRP, bringing the price down to just $62.99 for today only. The deal is only available until 11/30 at 3AM EST—so best to get it now!
-
Looking to figure out why you’re the way you are? Check out this stellar deal on the AncestryDNA AncestryHealth Core Kit on Amazon. The price drops by 47% all the way down from $149 to $79. That’s a savings of $70!
Not available for NY, NJ, RI, or Guam, unfortunately.
-
One of the highest-rated smartwatches on Amazon is on sale today as the Garmin Vivoactive 3 drops in price down to $116.99 for TODAY ONLY. This Black Friday deal ends at 3AM EST 11/30.
-
You’ll find the Apple AirPods with Wired Charging Case for $30 off over at Amazon, so you can grab a pair of these popular headphones on sale.
Simply put, Apple AirPods stand out for their convenience. These earbuds are compact enough to bring along wherever you go, from commutes on public transportation to a quick walk around the block to your office or favorite coffee shop.
-
You don’t need to be a professional chef, or even an experienced cook, to enjoy the benefits of the Anova Precision Cooker Pro. In fact, your dinner guests will be thoroughly impressed with the delicious end results regardless of your skill level. <strong><a href=”https://amzn.to/35LjS0g” rel=”nofollow”>Amazon currently has the Anova Cooker Pro on sale for $100 off</a></strong>. This is a great deal, especially if the regular price has been holding you back from buying this sous vide cooker.
-
Man, oh man—does Amazon have a great Black Friday deal running on Sony cameras right now! If you’re a professional photographer or simply a photography enthusiast, you’re going to want to see all of the Sony camera deals available right now.
Our pick of the best camera deal right now is on the Sony Alpha a6000 mirrorless digital camera, which is on sale for $598—that’s $402 or 40% off the MSRP!
Crazy.
The Alpha a6000 is one of the best budget Sony Mirrorless camera options right now. And at these savings, it’s well worth the price!
-
The Voting Game is a game for 5-10 players, and it’s recommended for ages 17 and up. The game aims to present wild and crazy questions to your group of friends to find out who you really surround yourself with on a daily basis.
For today, you can snag the game for 20% off the MSRP, bringing the price down to just $19.95. It’s only a savings of $5.05, sure, but the game is so much fun I just had to share.
-
If you’re looking for longer battery life than the Bose noise cancelling headphones and you still want to score a sweet deal this Black Friday, you can snag these Sony Noise Cancelling headphones (WH1000XM3) for $72 off the MSRP. That drops the price down to just $278 for today, saving you 21%!
The main difference between these and the Bose headphones that are also on sale right now is that these have a slightly longer battery life. I actually have a pair of these and have tested the Bose, and the sound is comparable. Bose might have a cooler look, but if you don’t care about that, you can pick up these black or silver Sony Noise cancelling headphones now!
-
If you’ve ever had your car battery die, you’ll already know it’s definitely a headache – especially if you’re in the middle of nowhere with no one to help you.
Don’t let this happen to you.
Pick-up this GOOLOO 800A Peak 18000mAh portable Power Pack Auto Battery Booster during Amazon’s Black Friday sale right now for $25 off the MSRP, bringing the price all the way down to $44.99. That’s an impressive savings of over 36%, you expert deal-getter, you!
-
Educational Insights has a lot of great educational and STEM toys available. One of the favorites is a board game called Blurt!, which is a quick game of rapid word recall. It’s a super fun game that helps to improve vocabulary while you’re playing, and it’s been a top-seller for 25 years.
One of Amazon’s Black Friday board game deals brings the price down on the Educational Insights Blurt! Game to $15.99, which is a savings of 36% or $9.01.
-
We’ve all seen and played Jenga, and it’s a ton of fun! However, it’s even more fun when you supersize it! Now, there’s Giantville Giant Tumbling Timber Toy, which for all intents and purposes is a mega-sized Jenga game you can play in your backyard.
Starting today, you can pick up the Giantville Timber Toy for $20 off, bringing the price all the way down to $49.99.
-
If you’re a big gamer, you need a better router. Trust me – I made the switch from a standard Netgear to a Nighthawk and it was one of the best decisions I’ve made.
Anyway, one of Amazon’s awesome early Black Friday deals includes taking 43% off the super popular TP-Link AC5400 Tri Band Gaming Router. Not only does this thing look super cool and have a quad-core 64-Bit CPU, but it also works with Alexa, allowing you to change settings using your voice.
Super. Freaking. Cool.
And this week, you get to save $169 on the MSRP, bringing it down to a low $229.99.
-
From now until 3AM EST Thursday, November 29th, 2019, you can pick up this Pelican 1510 case deal that drops the price by $45.94 down to just $119.95. That’s a savings of 28% off the MSRP.
This watertight, crush-proof and dust-proof Pelican case measures 19.75″x11″x7.6″ and is available in Black, Tan, and OD Green. With over 1,700 reviews on Amazon, the Pelican 1510 Case has a 4.7 out of 5.0-star rating at the time of writing this.
Check out more Pelican case deals here.
-
One of the biggest names in commuter transportation, SEGWAY, has a pretty big deal going on today on many of their cool tech-infused products. For example, the Segway Nintebot MAX electric scooter is $149 off the MSRP, dropping the price down to $649.99.
This scooter, which is intended for adults, can hit up to 18.6mph and has a 40-mile range. It can hold up to 220 pounds with ease, and it has a portable folding design.
It has an LED display and can connect to your smartphone via Bluetooth, and it has cruise control and various riding modes. It’s the new and improved ride-on from SEGWAY that you’ll absolutely LOVE—even more so because you’d be saving $149.
-
If you’re looking for a Roomba Black Friday deal in 2019, this one is available right now: save $100 on the iRobot Roomba E5 (5150) Wi-Fi connected vacuum.
That’s a savings of 27% off the MSRP, and you’re getting the Roomba name-brand along with it. The E5 model delivers even more suction when compared to the Roomba 600 Series. In fact, it delivers 5x the air power!
It’s great for homes with pets because it picks up 99% of cat and dog allergens and breezes through pet hair like nothing! It also works with Alexa and the Alexa app, which means you can use your voice to start the cleaning process! Cool.
And now that it’s $100 off, it’s the perfect time to pick it up.
-
If you’re still using one of those old school push vacuums, you should really think about upgrading to a stick vacuum. Today, one of the top-rated stick vacuums, the Bissell ICONpet Cordless Stick Vacuum, is on sale for $100 off the MSRP, bringing the price down to just $299.99.
It has an ultra high-performance motor that provides powerful suction, and it has a tangle-free brush roll that makes it the perfect option for homes with pets. It also easily and quickly converts to a hand vacuum that’s great for couches and your car.
-
Pretty much everyone and their brother has a Ring doorbell by now, and they’re great! But now, there’s also the Ring Spotlight Cam that will help you monitor the outside of your home from intruders who aren’t at your front door. And for this week only, Amazon has dropped the price of the refurbished Ring Spotlight Cam by $50 down to $129!
That’s a savings of 28%, and the sale is available for both the black and the white versions.
The Ring Spotlight Cam allows users to hear and speak to visitors from their phone or PC, and it will send alerts as soon as it detects motion. It also has infrared night vision, which means your nighttime visitors will be crystal clear.
-
This limited-time early Amazon Black Friday deal allows you to save 25% on the Hamilton Beach 1.7L Electric Kettle, which drops the price down to $37.49. That’s a total dollar savings of $12.50.
If you’re a frequent tea-drinker and you’re still putting a cup of hot water in the microwave, the better way to make tea is with an electric kettle.
-
Well, if we’re talking about total savings, the best early Black Friday deal we’ve seen so far is this $1,000 savings on the Elby Bike 9-Speed Electric Bike, which drops the price down to $1,999.99.
That’s a savings of 33% off the List Price!
The Elby e-bike has a top speed at up to 20mph with full electric assist, and it can run for up to 80 miles on a single charge.
It also has Tektro hydraulic brakes that allow for effective and safe stopping. As far as its physical design, it uses a premium aluminum-molded frame that sports an almost retro-like design.
The bike is available in a variety of colors, including blue, black, orange, silver, and white.
-
There are plenty of great early Black Friday TV deals for 2019 upon us, and one of them is on TCL Roku TVs. For today’s deal, Amazon drops the price of the TCL 55-inch 4K Smart LED Roku TV (2019 editioin!) by 47%, saving you a whopping $280 on the MSRP.
That means you can snag this 4k Smart TV for $319.99.
These TVs are highly-rated on Amazon with over 2300 reviewers. And there are bigger options available if you’re looking for something bigger like a 65 or 75-inch.
-
Sure, deals on a robot vacuum or MacBook are cool and all, but what we really want is CHOCOLATE. If you’re a chocoholic, Amazon has a great deal on Lindt and Ghirardelli chocolate running TODAY ONLY.
You can save up to 30% on different varieties of Lindt and Ghirardelli chocolates, including a 60 count Lindor Milk Chocolate Truffles Pack for $11.18, a Ghirardelli Peppermint Bark XXL Bag for $10.99, and a Deluxe Lindor Holiday Sampler for $15.07.
You can pick up great, name-brand chocolates at an impressive discount to help fill those stockings this year, or, you know, because you want some chocolate for yourself.
-
The best deal we’ve seen so far for PlayStation VR is this discounted bundle that’s $100 cheaper than the MSRP this week. It’s now available for $249.99, and it includes the PlayStation VR headset, PlayStation camera, the VR Move controllers, Demo Disc 3.0, Blood & Truth, and Everybody’s Golf VR. This is, by far, the best PSVR deal we’ve seen this week, so if you’ve been in the market to finally jump on the virtual reality bandwagon, this is your best bet.
-
Of course, it should come as no surprise to you that Amazon has some absolutely stellar deals on their own product lines during Black Friday week 2019, and one of their better early Black Friday deals is on the Fire HD 8 Tablet. This will allow you to drop the price by $30, bringing it down to an all-time low of $49.99.
This is one of the better tablets you can buy, and probably the best tablet under $100 right now. It has 1.5GB RAM, 16GB storage, and an impressive 10 hour battery life.
-
If you’re looking to pick-up a new Apple MacBook this holiday season, now is the time to do it! Amazon currently has the Apple MacBook Air 13 for 30% off. That drops the suggested retail price by $300 down to just $699!
The MacBook Air 13 is a 13-inch laptop with 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD storage, 1.8GHz dual-core Intel Core i5 processor, two USB 3.0 ports, Thunderbolt 2 port, and an SDXC port.
It’s lightweight—which is why it dubs the name “Air”—and it’s ultra sleek, making it the perfect laptop for traveling.
-
Snag a 32″ Fire TV Smart LED TV for just $99 with this Black Friday deal on Amazon (sold by Best Buy).
That saves you $90 on the MSRP, and it’s a great deal and the perfect TV for a playroom or kid’s room. It’s only 720p, but it does have the full Fire TV experience that includes thousands of apps, including your favorites like Disney+, YouTube, Netflix, and more!
Menu navigation is lightning quick, and despite being a smaller TV, it’s a great buy at $99.
-
Looking for a good mechanical gaming keyboard that you can take with you on the go? The Cooler Master SK630 Tenkeyless Mechanical Keyboard is the perfect option because of its small size. For Black Friday week, the price will be slashed by 41%, bringing the price down to a low of $83.02.
This mechanical keyboard uses cherry mx switches and the back has a brushed aluminum design, which looks and feels great. And for this week, Amazon is sweetening the pot by making it cheaper!
-
Now we’re talking! If you’ve already been looking for the hottest new Christmas toys of 2019, you may have noticed that the UBTECH Iron Man MK50 Robot has been on many of those lists this year. The problem? It’s typically $249.99. Bummer.
But for today, Amazon has a mega deal on the MK50 Robot that allows you to save $50 on the MSRP, dropping the price way down to $198.78.
The previous lowest price we’ve seen is $238, so this is definitely a deal worth sharing. You can read more about the MK50 here.
-
Has cleaning up after Fluffy and Sargeant finally worn you down? Perhaps it’s time to splurge on yourself and get a robot vacuum that is geared especially for pet hair. But who’d have thought you could find one at under $200? It is kind of shocking but this Bissell robot vacuum combines dual edge brushes, and a rotating brush roll plus powerful suction to clean pet hair and debris on the floor, including along edges and in corners.
The low profile design easily slips under furniture where dust and pet hair love to hide. Smart cleaning and automatic sensors detect stairs and drop-offs. When it’s battery gets low, it simply returns to its docking station for a quick recharge. Unless you have a really large home, this vacuum should easily hand the dirt and dust with regular use as it runs for up to 100 minutes on a full charge.
Get this vacuum at a 43% discount on Cyber Monday.
-
Samsung is one of the best SSD brands you can buy, and their 860 EVO line is one of the most reliable solid state drives available today. For Black Friday week, Amazon is offering a steep discount on Samsung SSD drives, which includes the Samsung 860 EVO 4TB SSD.
How low is Amazon going? Well, you can now score the 4TB SSD for $499.99 – which is 44% off the MSRP.
-
Another one of our top new toys of 2019 is on sale this week on Amazon, as the Sphero 2 Specdrums (which allows you to turn colors into music) are 30% off the MSRP. That brings them down to an all-time low of $69.99, saving you $30.
So, what are Specdrums, exactly? Essentially, your kids will wear the unique ring on their finger and connect it to an app, which will then allow your kids to music all sorts of different music based on what color they tap. It’s super cool, and a truly unique way to get your kids active and having fun while making music.
-
Like the UBTECH Iron Man MK50, the app-enabled UBTECH Unicornbot is also on sale for Black Friday week on Amazon through December 1st. The price drops down $32 off the MSRP to $87.95, the lowest price we’ve seen on the Unicornbot yet!
That’s a savings of over 18%!
There are no tools required for this Mythical robot, and it’ll show your kids how to build it using 3D 360-degree animated instructions right in the app. The app works with both Android and Apple devices, but unfortunately, it isn’t compatible with Kindle Fire tablets.
The kit comes with 440 parts that snap together (again, without tools), a color sensor, two robotic servo motors, 1 DC motor, a control box, and more.
-
Starting today (the 25th), Amazon is discounting Samsung Sound Bars and Subwoofers by 25%, allowing you to score some mega home theater deals before Black Friday officially begins!
For example, you can snag this Samsung Sound+ SWA-W700 Wireless Subwoofer, which was previously $394.49, for almost $100 less at $299.99! That’s a mega deal on a super high-quality subwoofer that will make a great addition to your home theater!
You can also snag the Samsung Harman Kardon 5.1 Soundbar HW-Q60R with wireless subwoofer for 25% off!
-
Okay, so you might consider this Roborock robot vacuum cleaner to be “off-brand”, and I would agree with you. However, it’s the rare exception to off-brand products where it’s also super highly-rated. In fact, with over 900 ratings on Amazon right now, the Roborock E25 Robot Vacuum Cleaner is one of the highest-rated robo vacs available right now.
Now, Amazon is sweetening the deal a bit by giving you $60 off the MSRP, bringing the price down to $239.99 today through December 1st. It’s a deal you can’t pass on if you don’t have a robot vac yet.
-
Nothing beats a king size bed, especially when you’re sharing one with a significant other. Amazon has some absolutely stellar mattress deals today on some of the top brands. Today, you can take $300 off this Sealy Premium 16-inch Plush Euro Pillow Top Mattress, which drops your final price to $1199.20. That’s a savings of 20% on a top-rated king size mattress that’s luxurious and comfortable.
-
Here’s another great deal for professional photographers or camera enthusiasts: take almost $25 off this Neewer Lighting Kit, which brings the price down from $165.99 to $141.09. That’s a savings of 29% off the MSRP. This kit includes 4 7-foot light stands, each with 3 stable legs, 2 single head light holders, 2 translucent umbrellas to soften the light, two 24″x24″ softboxes, and 1 black white and green backdrop with 6 clamps. Plus it comes with a couple of carrying cases. Dope.
-
If you’re a homeowner, you already know that your home can never be too safe. If you’re looking to tighten the screws on home security, check out this ultimate deal on the Eufy Wireless Home Security 2-Camera Kit. For today and through December 1, Amazon will drop the price of this Eufy two-camera kit by $120, saving you 24% and giving you a final price of $179.99.
-
Save 19% on the Meeting Owl 360 Conference Camera that usually retails for $799.99. For this week only, Amazon is running a Black Friday deal on the Meeting Owl, bringing the price down to just $649.00 while supplies last.
This camera allows you to telecommute with a large group, allowing you to see everyone in the same room at the same time clearly. It’s a great option for businesses who often telecommute with their employees, as well as large families who just want to keep in touch. It’s super easy to setup, and it works with all video conferencing platforms.
-
Crank up the Jimmy Buffett music and get ready to party because with the Margaritaville Tahiti Frozen Concoction Maker you can host a party that will impress your friends. This frozen cocktail machine creates 72 ounces of frozen drinks per cycle, and with the capacity to prep margaritas, daiquiris, pina coladas, mudslides, mojitos, and smoothies, you’ll have limitless party possibilities.
Made from bamboo with brushed aluminum finishes, it’s as impressive as it is fun. It’s programmed to shave the perfect amount of ice for every drink, and your friends will be mesmerized as they watch the motorized ice chute rotating from one pitcher to the next creating one delicious drink after another.
With Amazon Cyber Monday appliance deals, you can get this impressive toy and save $192!
-
Not all hair straightening brushes are created equal, and this model from FHI is a step ahead of the rest. Normally it would be above most people’s budgets, but thanks to some incredible Cyber Monday beauty deals, you can get it for a whopping 71% off, which according to our favorite price tracker, CamelCamelCamel is a good deal.
Ideal for medium to long hair that’s wavy or fully curly, this brush features an innovative dual heating system that provides two chambers of heat on the front and back of the brush. Tourmaline ceramic-coated nylon bristles help to lock in moisture and create silky smooth and ridiculously shiny results. For the woman who has always tried to tame her waves, this would be an amazing Christmas gift idea.
-
Winter’s cold and summer’s heat can wreak havoc on those with dry skin and cause even more misery for those with dry sinuses. Instead of relying on a humidifier that drenches everything in the room, or doesn’t make any difference at all, consider this great Cyber Monday deal on the Dyson high-velocity humidifier.
It features ultraviolet cleanse technology, so this Dyson kills 99.9 percent of bacteria before hygienic mist and hydrated air is projected into your room. Asthma and allergy-friendly, it’s even been certified by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America. Also, it’s whisper-quiet, so you’ll never even notice that it’s improving your breathing and air quality all day or night long.
This humidifier has intelligent climate control that measures the temperature and moisture in the air to create the perfect air quality without over-saturation. Get it right now for 44% off the regular price, saving you more than $219.
-
re you looking for an air purifier that can handle large spaces rather than a single room? If your home is open concept, odors, dust and allergens permeate every space. The Coway Airmega 400 Smart Air Purifier cleans and purifies up to 1,560 square feet. That’s the size of a modern one level ranch style home!
This air purifier cleanses that amount of space two times per hour with combined activated carbon and True HEPA filters. It captures and reduces up to 99.97% of particles 0.3 microns in the air, including pollen, pollutants and other allergens. It also reduces more than 99% of volatile organic compounds and reduces fumes such as NH3 and CH3CHO.
A huge selling point with this air purifier is the fact that it includes washable and permanent pre-filters to catch larger dust particles. Because you can wash rather than replace filters, it saves lots of money over the long haul. The pollution sensor senses and communicates your air quality throughout the day, and the bright LED lets you know the air quality status at all times. Get this awesome air purifier for 59% off the regular price before your winter house gets too stale.