Hallmark’s ‘A Family Christmas Gift’: Learn Where It Was Filmed, Meet the Cast & See Photos

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries continues its Christmas TV movie series with A Family Christmas Gift, starring Holly Robinson Peete, Dion Johnstone, and Patti LaBelle. Read on to learn all about the movie, including the cast, where it was filmed, and see behind-the-scenes photos. This article will have minor spoilers in terms of photos from the movie, behind-the-scenes pictures, and film locations.

How To Watch ‘A Family Christmas Gift’

A Family Christmas Gift premieres Sunday, December 22 at 9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. Encores will air all season long, including Dec. 24 at 3 p.m. Eastern, Dec. 26 at 9 p.m., Dec. 30 at 11 p.m., Jan. 1 at 7 p.m., Jan. 2 at 7 a.m., and Jan. 5 at 6:30 a.m. Eastern.

The synopsis for tonight’s movie reads: “When Amber spends the holidays with her Aunt Dora and helps plan a fundraising Christmas Concert, it brings Amber closer to her aunt and a new love into her life.”

‘A Family Christmas Gift’ Was Filmed in Canada

The movie was filmed in Canada, including Vancouver, according to IMDb and Instagram posts. Here are some behind-the-scenes photos that Peete shared during the filming. The movie was filmed in October.

For this one, Peete wrote: “Somebody please pinch me!!! I have known this beautiful woman most of my life but have never had the pleasure of working with her. 🙏🏽Now we get the chance to bring you an awesome new holiday film where we play family even though we are already family LOL! Thank you @mspattilabelle for starring in #AFamilyChristmasGift with me. It’s a dream come true!”

And here’s a photo while she was getting ready for a scene.

She wrote on October 9: “Getting caught up with my Philly sis @mspattilabelle between shooting scenes of #AFamilyChristmasGift for @hallmarkmovie I can’t wait for everyone to see this heartwarming #Christmas love story. It’s emotional even shooting it. Having Ms Patti here is just incredible…. if you’ve ever met her you know that she makes you feel like family immediately.”

Oh, and that pink coat she’s wearing is from Ted Baker. This photo was tagged in Vancouver.

Some scenes were filmed in Aldergrove, British Columbia too.

The Cast for ‘A Family Christmas Gift’

Holly Robinson Peete stars as Amber. She has a long and successful history, including appearing in TV and films like Chicago Fire (Tamara Jones), Angel of Christmas, Instant Mom, Mike & Molly (Christina), Blue, RuPaul’s Drag U, 21 Jump Street, The Bridget Show, Love Inc. (Clea), Like Family (Tanya Ward), One on One (Stacy), For Your Love (Malena Ellis/Melena Ellis), Strong Medicine, The Jacksons: An American Dream, 21 Jump Street (Judy Hoffs), Booker, and more. She also stars in Meet the Peetes on Hallmark.

Dion Johnstone stars as Alan. His many credits include Star Falls (Craig Brooks for 20 episodes), Frankie Drake Mysteries, Ties that Bind (Devin), Defiance (Nizar), Flashpoint, The Listener, Sea Wolf, Stargate SG-1, Hope Island (Marcus Griffith), and more.

Patti LaBelle stars as Dora. She’s a singer, actress, and author who’s sold more than 50 million records over the decades. She has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and has performed numerous popular songs, including If Only You Knew, New Attitude, Stir It Up, and more. Her numerous film and TV appearances include The Masked Singer, Star, Greenleaf, Daytime Divas, Christmas Everlasting, American Horror Story, Empire, A Different World, Out All Night, and more.

Also starring in the movie are:

Nicole Oliver (Leah)

Alvin Sanders (Reverend Williams )

Melody Nosipho Neimann (Katie )

Ramon Terrell (Kenny)

Kurt Evans (Bill)

Kerensa Cooper (Josie)

Patricia Cullen (Bonnie)

John Murphy (Garrett)

Teagan Vincze (Maggie)

Nelson Giles (Jimmy)

Here are some more photos from the movie:

