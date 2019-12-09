Hallmark’s ‘Time for You to Come Home for Christmas’: Learn Where It Was Filmed & Meet the Cast

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries continues its Christmas TV movie series with Time for You to Come Home for Christmas, starring Alison Sweeney and Lucas Bryant. The movie is produced by country star Blake Shelton and his mother, Dorothy Shackleford. Read on to learn all about the movie, including the cast, where it was filmed, and see behind-the-scenes photos. This article will have minor spoilers in terms of photos from the movie, behind-the-scenes pictures, and film locations.

How To Watch ‘Time for You to Come Home for Christmas’

Time for You to Come Home for Christmas premieres on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at 9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. Encores will air all season long, including Dec. 10 at 9 p.m. Eastern, Dec. 14 at 9 a.m., Dec. 15 at 7 p.m., Dec. 19 at 5 p.m., Dec. 22 at 1:06 a.m., Dec. 25 at 7 p.m., Dec. 27 at 11 p.m., Jan. 1 at 1 a.m., Jan. 3 at 9 p.m., and Jan. 5 at 12 p.m. Eastern.

The synopsis for tonight’s movie reads: “When Katherine returns home after her husband passed, she meets a veteran who is on his own holiday journey. As Christmas nears, they learn of a bond that may be the miracle they need.”

‘Time for You to Come Home for Christmas’ Was Filmed in Canada

Time for You to Come Home for Christmas was filmed in Canada, including in Vancouver, according to IMDb. This is a favorite location for many Hallmark films. Although the storyline takes place in Virginia, the movie itself is filmed in Canada.

Sweeney shared this photo during filming and wrote: “Hey 👋 #Monday ! Thanks for getting us going this week with a nice rainy day. 🙄😏 don’t worry though, nothing gets in the way of Christmas !!!! 🎄☃️ Happy Monday!!! #moodymonday #rain #rainday #bts #behindthescenes #ComingHome #miraclesofchristmas”

The movie is based on the song and the book by Blake Shelton’s mom, Dorothy Shackleford, Media Village shared.

Even during filming, Sweeney still took time for Taco Tuesday, she shared on Instagram.

According to Country Living, filming locations included Langley, Squamish, Maple Ridge, Milsean, and Murrayville. Sweeney shared this photo from a scene filmed at an ice skating rink:

What’s Filming reported that the movie was filmed from September 30 to October 18.

The Cast for ‘Time for You to Come Home for Christmas’

Alison Sweeney stars as Katherine. You may remember her from the Murder She Baked series, which Hallmark fans loved, and now she’s starring in Hallmark’s Chronicle Mysteries. Her credits also include Days of Our Lives (Sami Brady), Christmas at Holly Lodge, The Irresistible Blueberry Farm, Love on the Air, Second Chances, Mercy, Bay State, A Brand New Life (Christy), Family Man (Rosie), and much more.

Lucas Bryant stars as Jack. His credits include Agents of SHIELD (Agent Keller), Country at Heart, Private Eyes, Shoot the Messenger (Simon), Frankie Drake Mysteries, Haven (Nathan), CSI, Faux Baby (Harry), MVP (Gabe), Sex Love & Secrets, Queer as Folk, and more.

Britt Irvin (above right) is Jessica. Hallmark fans may know her as Danielle on Chesapeake Shores. Her other credits include Aurora Teagarden Mystery, The Wrong Babysitter, When We Rise, Packages from Planet X, Supernatural, Smallville (Courtney Whitmore), V (Haley), The Assistants (Gillian), Aliens in America, Bratz, George of the Jungle, Edgemont (Paige), Wasted, Quarantine, Higher Ground, Little Men (Anthea), Stargate SG 1, and much more.

Kiefer O’Reilly (above left) also stars. He’s Richie in Home Before Dark, Dylan on The Twilight Zone, Charlie on The Good Doctor, Will on Project Blue Book, Aaron on The Crossing, Jonas on DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, and he’s also appeared in Boundaries, Midnight Sun, Christmas Getaway, I Am Elizabeth Smart, All Yours, October Kiss, When Calls the Heart (Ephrim), and much more.

Also starring in the movie are:

Michele Scarabelli (Sandra)

Michael Kopsa (John)

Caitlin Stryker (Maggie)

Sebastian Gacki (Roger)

Sebastian Greaves (Tyler)

Ronald Patrick Thompson (Teddy)

Michelle Brezinski (Beth)

Andy Nez (Mike)

Frances Flanagan (Carla)

Lindsay Winch (Nora)

Nikki Chohan (Shelly)

Brandy Le (Train Attendant)

Allison Klause (Keri)

Natalie von Rotsburg (Jane)

Alea O’Shea (Young Katherine)

Ciela Estrada (Young Maggie)

Alex Stonehouse (Young Roger)

Here are some more photos from the movie:

