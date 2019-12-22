Hallmark’s ‘It’s Beginning to Look A Lot Like Christmas’: See Where It’s Filmed & Meet the Cast

Hallmark is continuing its Countdown to Christmas TV movie series with It’s Beginning to Look A Lot Like Christmas, starring Tricia Helfer and Eric Mabius. Read on to learn all about the cast, where it was filmed, and see behind-the-scenes photos. This article will have minor spoilers in terms of photos from the movie, behind-the-scenes pictures, and film locations.

It’s Beginning to Look A Lot Like Christmas premieres Sunday, December 22 at 8 p.m. Eastern (7 p.m. Central.) Encores will air on December 25 at 6:30 a.m. Eastern.

To find out what channel Hallmark is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Hallmark is on for you.

The synopsis for tonight’s movie reads: “As mayors of neighboring New Hampshire towns, longtime rivals Liam and Sarah are determined to best each other on their way to leading their hamlets to victory in the annual statewide “Christmas Spirit Competition.” When both towns unexpectedly advance to the contest’s final round, the mayors decide their best hope lies in working with, rather than against, each other. As they collaborate on a celebration showing what Christmas means to their communities, they discover their own holiday miracle: love.”

‘It’s Beginning to Look A Lot Like Christmas’ Was Filmed in Canada

It’s Beginning to Look A Lot Like Christmas was filmed in Canada, including Vancouver, according to IMDb. The movie was filmed in October, according to Instagram posts shared during filming.

Eric Mabius shared this tweet while he was in Vancouver filming the movie.

Eric Mabius is in Vancouver. Now, he could be in town for any number of reasons or projects, but Mabius does still have a Hallmark movie to make this season…Maybe IT'S BEGINNING TO LOOK A LOT LIKE CHRISTMAS? 🤔 https://t.co/8sNIbUXiol — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) October 3, 2019

He shared some great photos and videos while he was in Canada.

So many reasons to continuously fall in love with ⁦@Canada⁩ —-this is who I encounter on a morning walk : pic.twitter.com/Ql9M2H8s0X — Eric_Mabius (@Eric_Mabius) October 5, 2019

The second day of filming was on October 22.

SO proud to begin our 2nd day filming ITS BEGINNING TO LOOK A LOT LIKE CHRISTMAS. Working on this with my brilliant buddy @JimHeadJr and my talented co-star @trutriciahelfer is too much fun ! December 21, here we come ! — Eric_Mabius (@Eric_Mabius) October 22, 2019

One day, Mt. Baker was their backdrop while filming.

Another day in paradise. Mt. Baker is our backdrop at work today… pic.twitter.com/0TZb8Um7kD — Eric_Mabius (@Eric_Mabius) October 28, 2019

Here are some cute behind-the-scenes photos.

There could be worse places to go to work before dawn : pic.twitter.com/0nDGG0MMOa — Eric_Mabius (@Eric_Mabius) November 6, 2019

According to Vancouver Sun, Mt. Lehman in Abbotsford and Janelle Stauffer’s home were locations in It’s Beginning to Look A Lot Like Christmas. That region has been used for more than 20 Hallmark movies, and Stauffer’s home was also in A Midnight Kiss.

Helfer shared photos while filming too:

It looks like they had a lot of fun on set.

Meet The Cast for ‘It’s Beginning to Look A Lot Like Christmas’

Tricia Helfer stars as Sarah. Her many credits include Van Helsing (Dracula), Bombshell (Alisyn), SWAT, Lucifer (Charlotte for 44 episodes), Powers (Angela Lange), Operation Christmas, Sun Sand & Romance, Suits (Evan), Con Man (Louise), Rick and Morty, Key and Peele, Falling Skies, Ascension (Viondra), Killer Women, TRON: The Uprising, The Firm (Alex), Criminal Minds, Two and a Half Men, Dark Blue (Alex), Battlestar Galactica (Six), and much more.

Helfer loves her cats too and they’re all over her Instagram:

She’s often a special guest at the Kitten Rescue Fur Ball.

Eric Mabius stars as Liam. His many credits include Signed Sealed & Delivered (Oliver O’Toole in the Hallmark mystery series), Welcome to Christmas, Chicago Fire (Jack), Scandal, Franklin & Bash, Outcasts, Where the Road Meets the Sun, Ugly Betty (Daniel Meade in 85 episodes), The L Word (Tim), The OC, Get Real, The Minus Man, and much more.

Raf Rogers stars as Yale. His credits include Valley of the Boom (Sean), Siren, The Terror, Hailey Dean Mystery (Ethan), Legends of Tomorrow, No Time to Explain, Supergirl, Arrow, Once Upon a Time, and much more.

Nolan Hupp stars as Justin. He’s James on Pup Academy, Eric on Project Blue Book, and is also in some shorts.

Also starring in the movie are:

Aliza Vellani (Kendall)

Colleen Winton (Catherine)

Michael Kopsa (Ben)

Peter Benson (Frank)

April Telek (Maureen)

Viv Leacock (John)

Byron Noble (Enzo)

Katrina Reynolds (Tricia)

Susie Wall (Reporter)

Here are some more photos from the movie.

Want to stay updated on Hallmark shows and movies that this author writes about? You can join the author’s email list for updates; choose the Hallmark option and you will only receive updates about Hallmark news.

READ NEXT: Top 12 Best Hallmark Christmas Movies You Must See in 2019 (& When They Air)