iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2019 Time & Channel

The iHeartRadio Jingle Ball is a holiday tradition that brings together the hottest artists to perform both their original hits and everyone’s favorite holiday classics. Here’s everything you need to know about the 2019 concert — when it airs, who is performing and what celebrity appearances you can look forward to.

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2019 Date & Time: The televised concert airs Thursday, December 19 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, though the concert was filmed Friday, December 13 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The annual holiday tour has actually been going on all month long. The first 2019 concert was on Dec. 1 in Tampa Florida and featured Lizzo, Sam Smith, French Montana, and Normani. The lineup changes as the tour goes along, adding different artists at different venues. The two dates remaining on the 2019 tour are Friday, December 20 in Atlanta, and Sunday, December 22 in Miami. Tickets are still available if you live near either of those cities.

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2019 Channel: The CW has broadcast the annual two-hour Jingle Ball concert every year since 2013.

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2019 Performances: The 2019 Jingle Ball concert from December 13 featured Taylor Swift, the Jonas Brothers, Halsey, Lizzo, Camila Cabello, and Monsta X, but the CW’s broadcast will also incorporate performances from other stops along the tour. That way artists Katy Perry, Korean Pop group BTS, Khalid, Sam Smith, Billie Eilish, 5 Seconds of Summer, Niall Horan and more will also be performing on the special.

This is the Jonas Brothers’ first appearance at Jingle Ball since 2007. They told the crowd that “time flies quickly but you guys have continued to show the love and support, so thank you,”

And Swift actually celebrated her 30th birthday during the 2019 Jingle Ball concert. After her setlist finished, she was serenaded by the audience and Z100 radio personality Elvis Duran brought out a giant cake on stage. Swift posted an Instagram story from backstage, saying, “I’m backstage at Jingle Ball. I’m actually going on first so I go on at 7. I just wanted to say thank you so much to everyone who has wished me happy birthday. I’m like having the most happy, lovely, wonderful day. I just love you all so much. Thank you.”

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2019 Celebrity Guests: Comedian/actress Tina Fey opens the show and other celebrities on hand include Drew Barrymore, Melissa Gorga, Katie Holmes, Teresa Giudice, Olivia Wilde, and more.

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2019 Charity: Every year the Jingle Ball partners with a charity and donates $1 from every ticket sold to said organization. In 2019, the choice is the Ryan Seacrest Foundation, which aims to “inspire today’s youth through entertainment and education focused initiatives.”

The first RSF initiative is to build broadcast media centers in pediatric hospitals across the country so that patients can “explore the creative realms of radio, television and new media.” The foundation hopes to help the “helping process for children and their families during their stay by developing these centers to bring an uplifting spirit to the hospital community.”

