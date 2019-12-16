Does Kourtney Kardashian Get Fired on KUWTK?

If you’ve kept up with the latest Kardashian drama, you’re aware that during last week’s episode, Kim threatened to fire Kourtney for keeping certain aspects of her love life hidden from the cameras.

The whole fiasco has everyone wondering: can Kim actually fire her sister from KUWTK? Is that even allowed? Don’t they all have an equal partnership in the franchise?

Here’s what we know:

Kim Doesn’t Have the Power to Fire Kourtney

Earlier this week, People confirmed that Kim does not have the authority to fire one of her sisters from the show.

Even though all three women are executive producers on the reality series, Kim doesn’t have the right to make that kind of decision. An insider shared with the outlet, “Kim, Kourtney and Khloé have equal contracts and equal responsibilities… Kim and Khloe both feel they are being very honest and share things on the show that makes them feel vulnerable. It really bugs them that Kourtney plays by other rules.”

The source added, “Kim and Kourtney, just in general, often have issues… Kim is very influential when it comes to their whole business empire, but she still can’t fire Kourtney.”

Khloe also took time during the episode to comment on what was happening via Twitter. She wrote on social media, “We aren’t forcing anybody to film but when you sign a contract you have to hold up your end of your obligations. That’s what sucks. You can’t stop something midway or if you want to there has to be a dialogue about it. Can’t just dip on us.”

Kourtney Has Suggested She Wants to Leave the Show

In a preview for this season, Khloe asks Kourtney, “You would be happy if the show ended?” and Kourtney responds, “Yeah! Who cares!”

She was asked again about filming in a May interview with Paper Magazine. Discussing her exit strategy, Kourtney shared, “I always say I want to move away someday and just be away from it all,” she said. “Sail away. No one will ever see me again…I keep throwing up different places, but then I’ll go there to visit and I’ll be like, ‘Nope, this isn’t it, but glad I came.’ We’ve just been to Finland. And I was like, ‘Check, it’s great for me to visit, but I’m not going to move there.’ Maybe Norway. Switzerland? I’ve got a lot of ideas.”

Asked by the outlet if she would be happy if the cameras were switched off tomorrow, she shared, “I would be very happy… I would be very happy.”

Apparently, Ryan Seacrest had no idea that leaving was even on Kourtney’s mind. When ET caught up with him in June, Daily Caller reports Seacrest as seeming “blindsided.” Seacrest said, “Well, if the cameras go away, as long as they can come back, Kourtney. You know, they can go away for a little bit, but bring ’em back so we can do another season or two. Honestly, I don’t know how they do it. They lived for over a decade with cameras following. I could not do it, no matter what they were paying them. I could not do it, so I give them a lot of credit for having those cameras in their lives all the time. And I love you, Kourtney. Love her.”

