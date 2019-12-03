WATCH: Marvel Releases New Official ‘Black Widow’ Trailer

Marvel Studio releases the first new trailer for the upcoming film, Black Widow, at midnight PT on November 3. The long awaited preview features Scarlett Johansson in the eponymous role, and the thrilling two-minute trailer is sure to get fans excited for the movie’s release, which will hit theaters May 1, 2020.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Johansson said of Black Widow, “I did not want it to be an origin story. I did not want it to be an espionage story. I didn’t want it to feel superficial at all. I only wanted to do it if it actually fit where I was with that character.”

“The film talks about a lot of tough stuff. It deals with a lot of trauma and pain,”Johansson revealed. “And so by elevating the genre I mean I hope that it can be both explosive and dynamic and have all that great fun stuff that goes with the genre, but I hope that we can also talk about, you know, self-doubt and insecurity and shame and disappointment and regret and all that stuff too.”

"I’m done running from my past." Watch the new teaser trailer for Marvel Studios’ #BlackWidow. In theaters May 1, 2020. pic.twitter.com/Q1BxUz63Dk — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 3, 2019

Directed by Cate Shortland, joining Johansson in the female-led superhero film is Stranger Things‘ actor David Harbour as Alanovich Shostakov (aka Red Guardian), Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova (the “little sister” of Black Widow), O-T Fagbenle as Mason, and Rachel Weisz as Melina.

