Miss Universe 2019 Pageant: Top 3 Contestants Revealed LIVE

Tonight, the Miss Universe 2019 pageant is airing live from Atlanta, Georgia and the competition has been whittled down to just three final competitors.

Read on for the Top 3 rundown as they are revealed live.

Anderson hails from Phoenix, Arizona. Her mother is Puerto Rican and her father is American.

After graduating high school, Anderson studied fashion design at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City. In a recent interview with Hola! USA, the 24-year-old opened up about prepping for the competition. She shared, “I’m only going to show off my personality, that I’m a confident, transparent woman, genuine and that’s what I’m going to do to surprise [the judges]”.

In her spare time, Madison advocates for survivors of domestic violence.

The Miss Universe 2019 Competition

The preliminary competitions for Miss Universe took place on Friday night, which included interviews, evening wear, and the swimsuit competition. An all-female panel of judges then narrowed the competition down to 20 final competitors, which were announced at the top of Sunday night’s show.

This year’s competition has made headlines for welcoming the first openly gay contest, Swe Zin Htet, who came out just a couple of days ago. Sitting down with People recently, Htet, who is Miss Myanmar, discussed the fact that homosexuality is a crime in her home of Burma. “The difficult thing is that in Burma, LGBTQ people are not accepted,” Htet explained. “They are looked down on by other people and are being discriminated against… I have that platform that, if I say that I’m a lesbian, it will have a big impact on the LGBTQ community back in Burma.”

Htet has been given the nickname ‘Superman’ by her fans, according to People. She came out publicly on November 29, on the blog Missosology.

Htet, along with women from 90 countries and territories, took the stage on Friday night in the hopes of making it to the top 20. Friday night also included what is considered the most theatrical section of the competition– the national costume content, which does not determine the top 20. However, one contestant will ultimately take home the best contest award.

The panel of judges who decided on tonight’s semifinalists and finalists consisted of Gaby Espino, Bozoma “Boz” Saint John, Cara Mund, Sazan Hendrix, Crystle Stewart, Paulina Vega, and Riyo Mori.

