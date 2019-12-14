Miss World Pageant 2019 Live Stream Information

The 2019 Miss World pageant is happening Saturday (Dec. 14) live in London, England. Over 100 countries are represented, and the delegates have actually been at the pageant for weeks, competing in several different preliminary competitions. The pageant starts at 2 p.m. GMT, which is 9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT in the United States. Here’s how to watch the live stream.

The Miss World live stream is available at the Miss World website. It is a pay-per-view situation, with the stream costing $2 for access. The pageant apparently used to live stream the event on YouTube, but they have done away with that this year.

The show will also be broadcast on local channel London Live, which is a 24-hour entertainment channel based out of England’s capital. South Africa’s SABC 3 station is also running a broadcast of the pageant, albeit on a one-hour delay, and Estrella TV will air the Spanish-language telecast beginning at 7 p.m. ET/PT.

The pageant finals will feature the Top 40 being narrowed down to one winner. The 40 quarterfinalists were determined via six different preliminary competitions and events: the Head-to-Head interview challenge, the Top Model challenge, the Sports Day challenge, the Talent Challenge, the Multimedia Challenge and the Beauty With a Purpose event.

Here are the results so far:

Head-to-Head Top 10

Miss Guyana Joylyn Conway

Miss India Suman Rao

Miss Mexico Ashley Alvidrez

Miss Moldova Elizaveta Kuznitova

Miss Nepal Anushka Shrestha

Miss Nigeria Nyekachi Douglas

Miss Paraguay Araceli Bobadilla

Miss Philippines Michelle Dee

Miss Trinidad & Tobago Tya Jane Ramey

Miss Venezuela Isabella Rodriguez

Top Model Competition

Winner: Miss Nigeria Nyekachi Douglas

First runner-up: Miss Vietnam Luong Thuy Linh

Second runner-up: Miss India Suman Rao

Third runner-up: Miss France Ophely Mezino

Fourth runner-up: Miss Uganda Oliver Nakakande

Sports Day Competition

Winner: Miss British Virgin Islands Rikkiya Brathwaite

Second Place: Miss Nigeria Nyekachi Douglas

Third Place: Miss Trinidad & Tobago Tya Jane Ramey

Talent Competition

Winner: Miss Jamaica Toni-Ann Singh

First runner-up: Miss British Virgin Islands Rikkiya Brathwaite

Second runner-up: Miss Canada Naomi Colford

Tied for fourth: Miss Armenia Liana Voskerchyan and Miss Malta Nicole Vella

Multimedia Challenge Winner

Miss Nepal Anushka Shrestha

Beauty With a Purpose Top 10

Miss France Ophely Mezino

Miss India Suman Rao

Miss Indonesia Princess Megonondo

Miss Malaysia Alexis SueAnn Seow

Miss Mongolia Tsevelmaa Mandakh

Miss Nepal Anushka Shrestha

Miss Nigeria Nyekachi Douglas

Miss Tunisia Sabrine Mansour

Miss Venezuela Isabella Rodriguez

Miss Vietnam Luong Thuy Linh

Winner Predictions

We have five women we think are ones to watch during the pageant finals. First, the women who finished in the finals for the most preliminary competitions are Miss India Suman Rao and Miss Trinidad & Tobago Tya Jane Ramey with three each, and Miss Nigeria Nyekachi Douglas with four.

Secondly, out of the four women with the highest global vote total, two of them also made the Top 10 in two preliminary competitions — Miss Nepal Anushka Shrestha and Miss Vietnam Luong Thuy Linh. Those five women are our winner predictions for the 2019 Miss World pageant.

READ NEXT: Meet the Miss World 2019 Contestants