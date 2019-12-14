Miss World Pageant 2019 Time & Channel

The 2019 Miss World pageant is being held Saturday (Dec. 14) live in London, England. Over 100 countries are represented, and the contestants have actually been there for weeks, competing in several different preliminary competitions. Here’s what you need to know about time, channel, competition results and more.
Miss World Pageant 2019 Date & Time: The pageant is being held Saturday, Dec. 14 at 2 p.m. GMT in London, which is 9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT in the United States.
Miss World Pageant 2019 Channel: Local entertainment station London Live is broadcasting the pageant and so is South African TV station SABC 3, though the South African broadcast is on a one-hour delay. EstrellaTV Network will also air the Spanish-language broadcast of the pageant
“We are very pleased to make a new account with the Miss Mundo organization and broadcast this world label event for the Hispanic community in the United States. At EstrellaTV we are committed to providing the best programming of ‘lifestyle’ and entertainment in Spanish and the Miss World contest is no exception,” said Iván Stoilkovich, Chief of Programming for the EstrellaTV Network, in a statement.
Miss World Pageant 2019 Judge: British TV personality Piers Morgan has been chosen to interview the final five contestants at the Miss World pageant finals.
Miss World Pageant 2019 Host and Performers: Mexican singer-actor Fernando Allende will host the Spanish-language broadcast of the pageant, while British R&B duo Misunderstood (Stephan Benson and Jeffrey Okyere) will be performing live.
The pageant finals will feature the Top 40 being narrowed down to one winner. The 40 quarterfinalists were determined via six different preliminary competitions and events: the Head-to-Head interview challenge, the Top Model challenge, the Sports Day challenge, the Talent Challenge, the Multimedia Challenge and the Beauty With a Purpose event.
Here are the results so far:
Head-to-Head Top 10
Miss Guyana Joylyn Conway
Miss India Suman Rao
Miss Mexico Ashley Alvidrez
Miss Moldova Elizaveta Kuznitova
Miss Nepal Anushka Shrestha
Miss Nigeria Nyekachi Douglas
Miss Paraguay Araceli Bobadilla
Miss Philippines Michelle Dee
Miss Trinidad & Tobago Tya Jane Ramey
Miss Venezuela Isabella Rodriguez
Top Model Competition
Winner: Miss Nigeria Nyekachi Douglas
First runner-up: Miss Vietnam Luong Thuy Linh
Second runner-up: Miss India Suman Rao
Third runner-up: Miss France Ophely Mezino
Fourth runner-up: Miss Uganda Oliver Nakakande
Sports Day
Winner: Miss British Virgin Islands Rikkiya Brathwaite
Second Place: Miss Nigeria Nyekachi Douglas
Third Place: Miss Trinidad & Tobago Tya Jane Ramey
Talent Competition
Winner: Miss Jamaica Toni-Ann Singh
First runner-up: Miss British Virgin Islands Rikkiya Brathwaite
Second runner-up: Miss Canada Naomi Colford
Tied for fourth: Miss Armenia Liana Voskerchyan and Miss Malta Nicole Vella
Multimedia Challenge Winner
Miss Nepal Anushka Shrestha
Beauty With a Purpose Top 10
Miss France Ophely Mezino
Miss India Suman Rao
Miss Indonesia Princess Megonondo
Miss Malaysia Alexis SueAnn Seow
Miss Mongolia Tsevelmaa Mandakh
Miss Nepal Anushka Shrestha
Miss Nigeria Nyekachi Douglas
Miss Tunisia Sabrine Mansour
Miss Venezuela Isabella Rodriguez
Miss Vietnam Luong Thuy Linh
