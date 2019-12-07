‘Rick and Morty’ Season 4 Episode 4: Date, Title, Videos & Theories

Season 4 Episode 4 of Rick and Morty is premiering on Sunday, December 8 after a one-week hiatus, taking time off for Thanksgiving weekend. The first three episodes of the new season have been well worth the wait, so we’re expecting great things from Episode 4 too. Here are some videos and details about S4E4, along with what we know so far about the Season 4 schedule in general. This article will have minor spoilers in terms of trailer videos, episode descriptions, and theories about what will happen in Episode 4.

Episode Title, Date & Details

Season 4 Episode 4 airs on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at 11:30 p.m. Eastern (11:30 p.m. Pacific/10:30 p.m. Central.) It will air on Adult Swim. It’s called “Claw and Hoarder: Special Ricktim’s Morty.” This is a reference to the TV series Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. But considering how the last episode’s title related very little to the episode content itself (“One Crew over the Crewcoo’s Morty” had little to do with One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,) we probably can’t get a lot of hints about the episode from the title.

The description won’t help much either. The description for Episode 4 reads: “Morty gets a dragon in this one broh. It’s a wild ride broh.”

It’s possible that “Claw and Hoarder” is going to refer to the idea of a dragon with claws hoarding its gold or other special items that Rick wants. That would be pretty usual for a dragon story though, so I’m expecting something different from Rick and Morty.

There are a lot of options for watching the new season live. It will air live on Adult Swim on TV. If you don’t have cable, you can watch on Hulu Live, AT&T TV Now, and FuboTV. (AT&T TV Now and FuboTV even have free trials you can use if you want to test the services.) If you have a cable login, you can also watch it live on the Adult Swim app or on Adult Swim’s website here, but Adult Swim will not be providing Episode 4 for free for people who don’t have a cable login. Netflix will not be showing the series in the U.S., and Hulu will only have the episode on Hulu Live, not on Hulu’s regular streaming service.

Episode 4 Videos

Although Adult Swim hasn’t released an official trailer on its YouTube channel, there are plenty available on YouTube that you can watch, including the video below.

It looks like the episode really is going to include a dragon. I for one am hoping for some kind of parody of Game of Thrones at some point.

Adult Swim released an additional video on Facebook for Episode 5 on Friday. It just shows Morty flying around on the dragon, but it certainly looks like the dragon will play a big role. You can watch that video below.

So far, we don’t even have any details about the voice cast for Sunday night’s episode.

As far as theories for the episode, fans don’t have a lot to go on so far. However, they have pointed out something interesting. In the Season 4 trailer, apparently Rick says “dragon experiment” but in the preview he says “episode.”

There’s also the idea that this could be related to Dungeons & Dragons in some way. Adult Swim did a release a Rick and Morty Dungeons & Dragons game recently.

Interestingly, about a month ago some fans found a script where it appeared that “Claw and Hoarder” might have once been considered for Episode 1.

Jeff Loveness also wrote Season 4 Episode 1, “Edge of Tomorty: Rick Die Repeat.” He’s already leaving Rick and Morty and his last episode was writing the Season 5 premiere, according to the tweet below. He also wrote Episode 406, Episode 407, and Episode 408 according to his tweet.

Today was my last day at Rick and Morty. I wrote 5 episodes and worked with amazing people. I hope you like it. pic.twitter.com/WjrMRP7i7j — Jeff Loveness (@JeffLoveness) September 21, 2019

Here’s a closeup of that photo:

Ryan Elder commented: “Those episodes are really really good.”

Those episodes are all really really good — Ryan Elder (@RyanElderMusic) September 21, 2019

And once again, just like for Episode 3, some fans are predicting this will be like the Ricklantis episode where the trailer had nothing to do with the episode at all, and we ended up with an Evil Morty episode.

The above poster is wrong in thinking there are only two episodes left in the season though. There are just two episodes left in the first half. The second half of the season should air sometime in 2020.

We will update this story if more trailers or videos for the episode are released.

Season 4 Schedule

We know that at least five episodes will premiere in 2019, according to the Season 4 trailer. So that means we have at least one episode left, and then we might be facing a long hiatus before the last five episodes of Season 4 premiere sometime in 2020.

Next week’s episode, Episode 5, is called “Rattlestar Ricklactica.” One can only hope this has something to do with Battlestar Galactica. The description reads: “Lots of things in space broh. Snakes and sharp stuff. Watch this broh.”

There will be a total of 10 episodes this season, but Adult Swim hasn’t released titles or descriptions for the second half of the season yet.

Finally. Season four premieres tonight! We have 10 episodes! First 5 start tonight! Sunday nov 10th at 11:30 PM E/P Only on Adult Swim pic.twitter.com/GjcpfHNu49 — Justin Roiland (@JustinRoiland) November 10, 2019

More than likely, we’ll be expecting a holiday hiatus after Episode 5 and then the last five episodes will return sometime in 2020.

In case you missed it, here is the post credits scene from Episode 3:

