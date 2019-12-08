When Is ‘Rick and Morty’ Season 4 Episode 4? Time & Channel for Tonight

Episode 4 of Rick and Morty Season 4 is airing tonight on Adult Swim. You’ll likely want to watch the new episode live so you’re not spoiled about anything online later. When does Rick and Morty start, what channel is it on, and how can you watch it? Read on below for more details about watching Season 4 Episode 4 after last week’s hiatus for Thanksgiving.

‘Rick and Morty’ Season 4 Episode 4 Airs Tonight at 11:30 PM Eastern

DATE & TIME: Sunday, December 8, 2019 at 11:30 p.m. Eastern/10:30 p.m. Central.

TV CHANNEL: Rick and Morty‘s new episode will air tonight on Adult Swim in the U.S. To find what channel Adult Swim is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Adult Swim (the Cartoon Network) is on in your region.

In the UK, the first episode premiered on Channel 4 on November 20 at 10 p.m. in the UK. (It was originally supposed to not air until January, but negative feedback encouraged Channel 4 to move up the premiere date.) So Episode 4 won’t be airing until later this month in the UK.

WEST COAST DETAILS: Episode 4 premieres at 11:30 p.m. Eastern/10:30 p.m. Central. It premieres a little later on the West Coast at 11:30 p.m. Pacific. Yes, that’s three hours after people on the East Coast get to see it if you’re watching on TV. But if you’re live streaming online on the West Coast, then you’ll be able to start watching at 8:30 p.m. Pacific with the rest of the country. Check out Hulu’s message about that right here but remember, this is only for Hulu Live because regular Hulu doesn’t get Rick and Morty‘s new episodes.

LIVE STREAM: There are a lot of options for watching the new season live. If you don’t have cable, you can watch on Hulu Live, AT&T TV Now, and FuboTV. (AT&T TV Now and FuboTV even have free trials you can use.)

You can also watch it live on the Adult Swim app or on Adult Swim’s website here, but you’ll need a cable log-in for those options.

‘Rick and Morty’ Season 4 Episode 4 Preview

Tonight’s episode is called “Claw and Hoarder: Special Ricktim’s Morty.” The description, which doesn’t reveal a lot, reads: “Morty gets a dragon in this one broh. It’s a wild ride broh.”

The episode title is a clear callout to Law & Order: Special Victim’s Unit. But since Episode 3 really didn’t have anything to do with its title, there’s no way to know ahead of time if this week’s title will be related to the episode or not.

A trailer for tonight’s episode is below.

Some fans think this is going to be kind of like Ricklantis Mixup, where the storyline that we think will be the main story just ends up being a fakeout and the actual plot is something very different. But that was the same theory for Episode 3 and it didn’t pan out then. More than likely, that won’t be the case again this week. But you never know.

Adult Swim released a new video about Episode 4 on Facebook on Friday.

And the official Rick and Morty Facebook page released its own video from Episode 4 on Saturday. They wrote, “And that’s the beginning of the Morty Gets a Dragon episode.”

Five episodes are scheduled to premiere in 2019 and one episode is being released every week at 11:30 p.m. Eastern on Sunday nights. So this is probably the second-to-the-last episode in the new season for 2019 and then the show will return sometime in 2020 for the last five episodes.

Here’s the new opening sequence for the new season.

Next week’s episode, Episode 5, is called “Rattlestar Ricklactica.” One can only hope this has something to do with Battlestar Galactica. The description reads: “Lots of things in space broh. Snakes and sharp stuff. Watch this broh.”

