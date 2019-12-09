‘Rick and Morty’ Season 4 Episode 4 Voice Cast: Who Are the Special Guests?

Rick and Morty is back on Adult Swim with Season 4 Episode 4. Here’s a look at the special guest cast who were voicing characters in the latest episode. Read on to see what we know so far. We’ll update this post after the episode airs with more details.

Season 4 Episode 4, which aired on December 8, 2019, is called “Claw and Hoarder: Special Ricktim’s Morty.” This is a reference to the TV series Law & Order: Special Victim’s Unit. The description for Episode 4 reads: “Morty gets a dragon in this one broh. It’s a wild ride broh.”

Of course, there’s the regular cast we’ve come to expect for Rick and Morty episodes. These include Justin Roiland as Rick Sanchez and Morty. Chris Parnell voices Jerry. Spencer Grammer voices Summer. Sarah Chalke voices Beth.

But then there are always unexpected characters and new voice guests who appear in episodes.

Special Guests Tonight

Matthew Broderick was one of the special guests listed in the credits. He voiced the talking cat, according to fan reports.

Matthew Broderick always shows up in weird places. Like right now, he’s a talking cat on Rick and Morty. — holden (@shutupholden) December 9, 2019

Matthew Broderick is well known from way back when he starred in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. He also was a main character on the recently debuted Netflix series Daybreak. His credits also include Better Things (Dr. David Miller), The Conners (Peter), Love is Blind, A Christmas Story Live! (adult Ralphie), BoJack Horseman (Joseph Sugarman), Adventure Time, Manchester By Sea, New Year’s Eve, 30 Rock, Freedom: A History of Us, and much more.

Liam Cunningham was also listed as a top special guest in the credits. Yes, the “Onion Knight” from Game of Thrones voiced Morty’s dragon in the latest episode.

Bwa-ha! Newest "Rick & Morty" ep has Morty badgering Rick into getting him a pet dragon. A full-grown one … and it's voiced by Game of Thrones' ultimate survivor "The Onion Knight", Liam Cunningham. pic.twitter.com/DElIjXbdZv — FestusShenanigan (@FestusShenanig1) December 9, 2019

Liam Cunningham’s credits include Game of Thrones (Davos), Electric Dreams (Olin), The Hot Zone (Wade Carter), 24 Hours to Live, Pursuit, Ladygrey, Titanic: Blood and Steel, Merlin, Outcasts, Murphy’s Law, and much more.

Additional cast were listed as Dan Harmon, Tom Kenny, Kari Wahlgren, and Keegan Allen.

Tom Kenny voiced at least one dragon, according to viewers. (IMDb has not listed his role yet.)

Tom Kenny voicing slut dragons. #RickandMorty — Steve ChristmasName (@Galileo908) December 9, 2019

Tonight’s episode of @RickandMorty was BADASS!!!! Loved that Tom Kenny was a part of it too, easily one of my favorites from the series tonight — Michael Snowden (@MichaelvSnowden) December 9, 2019

He’s best known for playing SpongeBob on SpongeBob SquarePants. His many other credits include, but aren’t limited to, Talking Tom and Friends, Where’s Waldo?, Loway and Mr. Hand, BoJack Horseman, Final Space, DuckTales, Niko and the Sword of Light, Puppy Dog Pals, American Dad!, Guardians of the Galaxy, and more. On Rick and Morty, his previous characters include Squanchy, a tour guide, Shnoopy Bloopers, Million Ants, and more, according to IMDb.

Kari Wahlgren was also listed in the cast. Her many past credits include DC Super Hero Girls, Big City Greens, Cleopatra in Space, Costume Quest, Trolls: The Beat Goes On!, Lego City Adventures, The Rocketeer, Green Eggs and Ham, Frozen II, and much more. On Rick and Morty, her many voice roles have included Jessica, Rick’s computer, a newscaster, Diane Sanchez, Roy’s wife, Gazorpian Judge, and more.

Keegan Allen of Pretty Little Liars was also listed in the credits for the latest episode. He tweets a lot about Rick and Morty.

You watch rick and morty?! That's it, I am buying a tesla. — Keegan Allen (@KeeganAllen) October 5, 2017

Season 4 Schedule

Rick and Morty will have 10 episodes in Season 4. The first five will air in 2019 and the last five are expected to air sometime after a holiday break.

Here’s the title and episode description for the last episode that we’re expected to see in 2019. These were released on Rick and Morty‘s social media accounts. The episode descriptions don’t reveal much.

Season 4 Episode 5: Rattlestar Ricklactica

“Lots of things in space broh. Snakes and sharp stuff. Watch this broh.”

As for the dates the episodes will be aired, here is what the schedule was and is expected to be this season:

Episode 1: November 10

Episode 2: November 17

Episode 3: November 24

Episode 4: December 8

Episode 5: December 15

Then five more episodes will air in the season, most likely in 2020.

READ NEXT: Rick and Morty: QR Code on Rick’s Funnel Hat Actually Works