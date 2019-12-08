Typically, Shark Tank airs Sundays at 9pm ET/PT on ABC. Tonight, however, the show will not be airing. In its place, Kids Say the Darndest Things will air at 9pm ET, followed by The Rookie Season 2 Episode 10 at 10pm ET.

Tonight’s episode of Kids Say the Darndest Things is Season 1, Episode 8. The synopsis for the episode reads, “This week, we meet some adorable kids who discuss the pros and cons of having siblings, an 11-year-old aerialist phenom and some youngsters who are tasked with keeping an extremely exhausted Tiffany awake. Additionally, Tiffany is on carpool duty and finds herself in a precarious situation with the police.”

Read on to learn more about Shark Tank and recent products that have aired on the series.

It Recently Hit a 0.8 Rating in the 18-49 Demographic

VideoVideo related to is ‘shark tank’ on tv tonight? 12/8/2019 2019-12-08T13:59:02-05:00

According to a November post in the Hollywood Reporter, Shark Tank recently hit a season high with a 0.8 in the 18-49 demographic. As the outlet points out, this topped its previous season best of 0.7.

Shark Tank initially premiered in August 2009. The show has gone on to win a Primetime Emmy for Oustanding Structured Reality Program four times. Prior to that, it won the Outstanding Reality Program award. The 11th season of the show premiered on September 29, 2019.

The main cast of the show (aka the ‘Sharks’) include Kevin O’Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Daymond John, Robert Herjavec, Lori Griner, and Mark Cuban.

The Show Has Featured a Number of Holiday Pitches

VideoVideo related to is ‘shark tank’ on tv tonight? 12/8/2019 2019-12-08T13:59:02-05:00

Recently, the show has featured a number of holiday-related products and pitches, such as Little ELF. The founder, Bryan Perla, a university student diagnosed with severe dyslexia in elementary school, created the gift wrap cutter and sought $150,000 for 15% equity in the business.

Perla created the product when he was still in high school. When he made the pitch, both Greiner and O’Leary offered him deals– Greiner offered Perla $150,000 for 20% equity and O’Leary suggested the same investment for 25% equity. Perla told O’Leary, “Kevin, we’re dyslexic. We have that bond, but Lori is the best option for this.”

Perla’s company began after he raised $130,000 on Kickstarter. After raising that money, Perla located a manufacturer in St. Louis, Missouri. Today, the product is sold on Amazon and in the Container Store. On Amazon, a 2-pack sells for $20.99. At the Container Store, individual products are sold for $7.99. In an interview with CIO Dive, the West Boylton Native shared, “To go from imagining how this product would work, to bringing it into the hands of other people is inspiring to me to say the least. I want this to be a success, not for the money, but because my intuition continues to tell me that people will fall in love with the simplicity and efficiency of the product. Generous donations and pledges through our just live Kickstarter will help me produce a product that will make holidays less stressful, so we all can focus more time on family and what matters most.”

Be sure to tune into Kids Say the Darndest Thing tonight on ABC at 9pm ET/PT.

READ NEXT: Little ELF on ‘Shark Tank’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know