Fans Call for Taika Waititi to Direct a ‘Star Wars’ Movie After ‘The Mandalorian’ Finale

The Force is with Taika Waititi. He was trending on Twitter on Friday morning, December 27, after the amazing season finale of The Mandalorian aired. He directed the finale and now fans are calling for him to direct a Star Wars movie. The finale was one of the best episodes in The Mandalorian Season 1, and maybe one of the best in the Star Wars saga overall.

This article will have spoilers for The Mandalorian finale.

The Mandalorian‘s finale was perfection. (See Heavy’s review here.) And fans are recognizing Waititi for his brilliance. There were many amazing moments in the finale, including some adorable moments with Baby Yoda (including Mando now officially being his dad), a heartbreaking scene with IG-11, great character development for Mando, and a twist at the end that fans will be talking about for a long time.

let taika waititi direct a star wars movie #themandalorian — 𝐤𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐞 | mando spoilers (@sithmando) December 27, 2019

Now fans really want him to direct a Star Wars movie and other projects in that universe.

Season 1 of #TheMandalorian ends on a MASSIVE high note. There are quite a few reveals that will have fans talking. Anticipation for Season Two could not be higher. Also, Taika Waititi’s direction worked so well. Let’s give this man more Star Wars projects. This show ROCKS. pic.twitter.com/kRMNyhqsqp — Austin Burke (@theBurk3nator) December 27, 2019

anyway let taika waititi direct a star wars movie please and thank you — molly | mando spoilers (@poesgalaxy) December 27, 2019

Can Jon Favreau and Taika Waititi handle the next trilogy of Star Wars please — Plathanos 🐝🇩🇴 #HIVESZN (@SavinTheBees) December 27, 2019

The scene with the troopers shooting at, and missing an object then staring at their guns like it was the guns fault was hilarious. Taika Waititi needs to do more #StarWars content 👌🏻 pic.twitter.com/Tg4fHvW8o5 — kitiara (@kitiaragreen) December 27, 2019

And fans can’t stop talking about his brilliance on Twitter.

HOLY HELL

Mandalorian chapter 8 by Taika Waititi is something crazy pic.twitter.com/bEyzvgHOsE — Queen Josephine (@queen_josephine) December 27, 2019

when i saw ‘directed by Taika Waititi’ #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/y07EV1CTeB — tala | mando spoilers (@daisysrideIy) December 27, 2019

Episode 8 of #TheMandalorian is nothing short of action-packed. You can tell Taika Waititi went in to the writer’s room, picked up a bunch of action figures, slammed them together, & asked if he could do that in his episode. And damn does it work. pic.twitter.com/ItIEKUmLbS — Jared Buckendahl (@JaredBuckendahl) December 27, 2019

Yes, everyone should thank Waititi for an amazing job.

everyone say thank you to Taika Waititi for blessing us chapter 8 #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/UPtbKCe3gj — tala | mando spoilers (@daisysrideIy) December 27, 2019

#TheMandalorian chapter 8 was an awesome end to a stellar season. @TaikaWaititi crushed that episode both in front and behind the camera — Umberto Gonzalez (@elmayimbe) December 27, 2019

Taika Waititi did and amazing job for the season finale and opened up whole new doors wow pic.twitter.com/oGkiSnZUqK — Ian 🥳 (@i5a6n2) December 27, 2019

We even got a jet pack for Mando! And a weapon from Star Wars lore that many didn’t even know existed unless they watched the animated series.

The first five minutes of #TheMandalorian finale are the funniest stuff I’ve ever seen in Star Wars. Just kept getting funnier and funnier. Taika Waititi doing what he does best 👍🏻 — Joni Härö (@Holtsar_) December 27, 2019

Waititi has a long history of credits and success to his name. He’s listed as a director for Thor: Love and Thunder (coming in 2021), What We Do in the Shadows (three episodes), Thor: Ragnarok, The Inbetweeners (five episodes), Super City (six episodes), Flight of the Conchords (four episodes), and more. As an actor, he voiced Glootie on Rick and Morty this season, voiced IG-11 on The Mandalorian, and more. He’s an executive producer for 19 episodes of Wellington Paranormal, the pilot of Time Bandits, 10 episodes of What We Do in the Shadows, and more. So he’s quite successful already, and for good reason.

Taika Waititi is really one of the best directors working right now. — JKD (@jkrelldavis) December 27, 2019

The Mandalorian has already been renewed for a second season and work on the season has already started. Jon Favreau revealed about two months ago that he was already working on Season 2, CinemaBlend reported. Favreau said: “We actually have the first week of the second season under our belt. Our cast, especially Pedro may be a little tired because he was there quite late last night.”

Taika Waititi really knocked it out of the park with chapter 8 of #TheMandalorian that last shot got me hyped for season 2. I love how connected the show is with Clone Wars and Rebels. — Brian Mifsud (@BrianMifsud1) December 27, 2019

Favreau said they finished the first season and went right into the second, practically overlapping in post- and pre-production. In fact, he told Collider that he had been writing for Season 2 before Season 1 even released.

It’s unclear when Season 2 will premiere, but it could be a year from now, just in time for the holidays. Here’s hoping that Waititi will be directing more episodes in The Mandalorian Season 2 and that his brilliance will be extended to Star Wars movies at some point in the future.

