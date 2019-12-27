Fans Call for Taika Waititi to Direct a ‘Star Wars’ Movie After ‘The Mandalorian’ Finale

The Force is with Taika Waititi. He was trending on Twitter on Friday morning, December 27, after the amazing season finale of The Mandalorian aired. He directed the finale and now fans are calling for him to direct a Star Wars movie. The finale was one of the best episodes in The Mandalorian Season 1, and maybe one of the best in the Star Wars saga overall.
This article will have spoilers for The Mandalorian finale.
The Mandalorian‘s finale was perfection. (See Heavy’s review here.) And fans are recognizing Waititi for his brilliance. There were many amazing moments in the finale, including some adorable moments with Baby Yoda (including Mando now officially being his dad), a heartbreaking scene with IG-11, great character development for Mando, and a twist at the end that fans will be talking about for a long time.
Now fans really want him to direct a Star Wars movie and other projects in that universe.
And fans can’t stop talking about his brilliance on Twitter.
Yes, everyone should thank Waititi for an amazing job.
We even got a jet pack for Mando! And a weapon from Star Wars lore that many didn’t even know existed unless they watched the animated series.
Waititi has a long history of credits and success to his name. He’s listed as a director for Thor: Love and Thunder (coming in 2021), What We Do in the Shadows (three episodes), Thor: Ragnarok, The Inbetweeners (five episodes), Super City (six episodes), Flight of the Conchords (four episodes), and more. As an actor, he voiced Glootie on Rick and Morty this season, voiced IG-11 on The Mandalorian, and more. He’s an executive producer for 19 episodes of Wellington Paranormal, the pilot of Time Bandits, 10 episodes of What We Do in the Shadows, and more. So he’s quite successful already, and for good reason.
The Mandalorian has already been renewed for a second season and work on the season has already started. Jon Favreau revealed about two months ago that he was already working on Season 2, CinemaBlend reported. Favreau said: “We actually have the first week of the second season under our belt. Our cast, especially Pedro may be a little tired because he was there quite late last night.”
Favreau said they finished the first season and went right into the second, practically overlapping in post- and pre-production. In fact, he told Collider that he had been writing for Season 2 before Season 1 even released.
It’s unclear when Season 2 will premiere, but it could be a year from now, just in time for the holidays. Here’s hoping that Waititi will be directing more episodes in The Mandalorian Season 2 and that his brilliance will be extended to Star Wars movies at some point in the future.
