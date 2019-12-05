Thingamajig on ‘The Masked Singer’: Clues & Guesses So Far 12/4/2019

Season 2 of The Masked Singer is well underway, with the finale steadily approaching. For weeks, people have been guessing the identities of the masked celebrities, and now, we’re down to the final seven.

The Thingamajig has been the talk of the season, with Nicole joking that he is her future husband, but who exactly do we think is belting out tunes under the green furry monster mask?

Here are the top clues and guesses for the Thingamajig on The Masked Singer as of December 4, 2019.

The Thingamajig Clues

We know that the Thingamajig is the tallest competitor this season, standing at 6’4″. The number four is clearly of value because he’s also seen blowing out a candle on a cupcake that has “4” written on it.

In his clues video, the masked monster says, “What’s that he has? A magic case? Come on you all, keep up the pace!” The Thingamajig also admits that singing isn’t his thing, although he has nailed his soulful performances thus far.

Another important clue is that the performer chooses a book on American Sign Language in one of the videos, saying it “taught him to communicate with others, which is the most important thingamajig of all.” As for the word “feathery”, we’re not quite sure about its meaning, but it is of some importance to whoever is under the mask.

The Thingamajig Guesses

Many fans are convinced that the person hiding under the Thingamajig costume is NBA star Victor Oladipo, and certain clues certainly align with this guess. First of all, Oladipo was drafted in 2013 to the Orlando Magic, which could explain the magic and sports references in his clues videos. On top of that, the Thingamajig holds a cupcake with the number four on it– Oladipo’s jersey number. And it’s not as if Oladipo is a stranger to singing. His music video for “Song For You” has over 750,000 views so far.

Oladipo also plays for the Pacers, which could cover his references to “pace” and “quick feet”. As Cosmopolitan points out, Oladipo also tore his quad last season, and the Thinamajig’s suit has a tear on it in that same spot.

Fans on Twitter are convinced it’s Oladipo, with some commenting on Youtube, “He should sing the national anthem before his own basketball games,” and others saying, “Victor Oladipo is this seasons T-Pain.” As for the sign language clue, it could be a reference to the fact that Oladipo’s little sister has been deaf since the second grade.

And as for the word “feathery”, Oladipo did once describe his teammates as being “so Feathery!” in a Tweet.

My teammates are so Feathery! https://t.co/K3vEmAL6VK — Victor Oladipo (@VicOladipo) May 30, 2018

Robin Thicke, for one, thinks it could be Dwight Howard, as he was also drafted by the Orlando Magic. Jeong, meanwhile, is convinced it’s Montell Jordan, and thinks all the references to sports are intended to throw audiences off.

Our guess is that it’s Victor Oladipo, and he’s a frontrunner to win the season.

