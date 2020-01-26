Ariana Grande Is Set to Perform at the 2020 Grammys

Ariana Grande will be performing at the Grammy Awards for the first time since 2015. The 26-year-old pop star and singer-songwriter has been nominated for five Grammy awards this year.

Tonight, January 26, 2020, will see many musicians, comedians and other celebrities take the age to perform and present awards. There will be over three hours of non-stop coverage, not including the red carpet coverage that starts hours before. For a complete viewing guide for the 2020 Red Carpet experience, see our post here.

It’s likely that Grande will be performing her hit song “7 Rings,” for which she has been nominated. Grande wanted to perform the song at last year’s Grammys but did not end up attending the awards.

What Awards Is Ariana Grande Nominated For?

Grande is nominated for five awards including Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Record of the Year, Album of the Year, and Best Pop Vocal Album.

Here are the categories Grande is nominated in and the nominees in those categories:

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Spirit,” Beyoncé

“Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish

“7 Rings,” Ariana Grande

“Truth Hurts,” Lizzo

“You Need to Calm Down,” Taylor Swift

Best Pop Vocal Album

The Lion King: The Gift – Beyoncé

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? – Billie Eilish

thank u, next – Ariana Grande

No. 6 Collaborations Project – Ed Sheeran

Lover – Taylor Swift



Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“Boyfriend,” Ariana Grande & Social House

“Sucker,” Jonas Brothers

“Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus

“Sunflower,” Post Malone & Swae Lee

“Señorita,” Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

Album of The Year

I,I – Bon Iver

Norman F–ing Rockwell! – Lana Del Ray

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? – Billie Eilish

thank u, next – Ariana Grande

I Used To Know Her – H.E.R.

7 – Lil Nas X

Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) – Lizzo

Father Of The Bride – Vampire Weekend

Record of the Year

“Hey, Ma” – Bon Iver

“Bad Guy” – Billie Eilish

“7 Rings” – Ariana Grande

“Hard Place” – H.E.R.

“Talk” – Khalid

“Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

“Truth Hurts” – Lizzo

“Sunflower” – Post Malone & Swae Lee

While Grande is nominated for five categories, it’s not possible to know how many of the awards she will take home, if any. This year is really the year of new artists Lizzo, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X, who have been predicted to take home the majority of the awards.

Either way, we’ll see Grande take the stage to perform; she’ll likely be performing her hit song “7 Rings,” for which she has been nominated.

Grande did not attend the 2019 Grammy Awards

The #GRAMMYs are TONIGHT! Best of luck to our girl @ArianaGrande who is nominated for 5 awards and returning to the stage to perform for the first time since 2015 🖤 We are so proud of you, no matter what! pic.twitter.com/MusJDNzhNB — Ariana Grande Today (@ArianaToday) January 26, 2020

In 2019, stars Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift both chose to skip the award show. Swift is skipping the awards show again this year, but Grande will attend.

Variety reported that Grande would not attend the 2019 Grammys because of drama with the Recording Academy. She cited a “disagreement with Grammy producers over which songs she would perform.”

Apparently, Grande wanted to perform “7 Rings,” but the producers said she would only be able to perform the songs she was nominated for, which didn’t include “7 Rings,” as it was only out for a few weeks before the show would take place. At the time, she was nominated for “God is a Woman” and her Sweetener album.

Tune in to the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PST to see Grande’s performance. For red carpet coverage, see our viewing guide here.

