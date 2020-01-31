Austin Swift, Taylor Swift’s Brother: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Taylor Swift and her brother, Austin Swift, are very close. He admires his sister and said she always knew exactly what her calling was. Here is what you need to know about Austin.

1. Austin Swift Is an Actor

Austin Swift is an actor with a growing career of his own. His credits include Live By Night (a Ben Affleck crime drama), I.T. (which starred Pierce Brosnan), Embeds (Colin in two episodes), Cover Versions, We Summon the Darkness, The Best Worst Christmas Ever (coming soon), and Braking for Whales (coming soon.)

Austin also starred in his sister’s Christmas music video, Christmas Tree Farm.

2. He Said that He Once Didn’t Have Many Friends & Considered the Stars of Movies To Be His ‘Friends’

In an interview with Vanity Fair in 2017, Austin said that he once weighed 250 pounds when he was in high school and he saw movies as his getaway. He considered the stars of movies to be his friends, because he didn’t have many friends in school at the time.

Austin graduated from the University of Notre Dame, according to his IMDb profile. He studied film while there and then interned with Lionsgate, Vanity Fair reported. For the internship, he created and sent out DVD screeners.

3. He Said Taylor Swift Always Knew Her Calling & Worked Hard Even When No One Knew About Her

He said that his sister, Taylor, always knew that singing was her calling, Vanity Fair reported. For him, finding his way took longer. “I was always a little bit, you know, doing this, doing that,” he said. Her success motivated him, he added.

In 2016, Austin said that Taylor always worked hard, even when no one was listening or knew about her. He said that when they were children, she wrote songs every day for years, People reported. Over spring break, she would drop off demo CDs at labels just to try to get her name out there. When she just performed for karaoke contests or at parties, she had just as much excitement as she does today at concerts, he added.

4. They Talk About Each Other on Instagram

Austin and Taylor Swift are close. In April 2019, Taylor shared an Instagram story of her and her brother competing in a good-natured family Easter egg-breaking contest, People reported. They called it “Pre Game of Thrones Easter Egg Battles.”

In December 2018 for Taylor’s birthday, Austin shared a throwback photo on Instagram, OK Magazine reported.

He also wrote a sweet message to her that read: “It is a singularly beautiful thing to see magic right in front of your eyes. After nearly three decades of that happening time and time again, the effect hasn’t worn off. I have always had a best friend, a role model, and a caring, tireless, dedicated champion in my corner. You have pulled me out of fires and carried me up mountains. The gift of getting to witness you become the wonderful person you are today has been the greatest privilege and honor of my life. Happy 29th Birthday @taylorswift.”

5. He Considers His Sister To Be His Best Friend

On Instagram after Taylor Swift shared her support for two Democrats, Austin referred to her as his best friend. He shared her post and then wrote: “When you thought you couldn’t respect your best friend any more than you already do. And then you do. @taylorswift”

Austin Swift has an eclectic Instagram account. He posts artistic photos sometimes.

But like his sister, he likes animals too.

He once shared a photo of Taylor Swift’s cat Olivia, nicknamed Dibbles.

