‘Bachelor’ 2020 Premiere Spoilers

ABC is kicking off the new year with Season 24 of The Bachelor, and delivering a super-sized three-hour premiere episode to re-introduce the world to Peter Weber, the franchise’s newest leading man. After placing third on Hannah Brown‘s season of The Bachelorette, Weber will finally meet the 30 women competing for his heart on Monday night.

As previewed, this season of The Bachelor is going to be extremely turbulent as Weber, a 27-year-old Delta Airlines pilot, natch, on his journey to find love. Unlike The Bachelorette premiere last year, in which viewers were forced to sit through two hours of random watch-parties before digging into the actual, The Bachelor is jumping right in on January 6, and there’s a ton of drama to sort through after Monday’s night’s episode.

In addition to 30 dramatic limo entrances, viewers can expect to see Weber handing out the first impression rose, hosting the first group date, his first 1-on-1 date, and host Chris Harrison announcing the first elimination rose ceremony. Because the episode is three-hours long, there be a second group date, as well. If you’d like to know more specifics on how these events turn out, read on.

WARNING: IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO KNOW ANY SPOILERS FOR THE UPCOMING SEASON ‘THE BACHELOR’ — STOP READING RIGHT NOW. THIS ARTICLE CONTAINS SPOILERS FOR THE PREMIERE EPISODE.

Hannah Brown’s Return To ‘The Bachelor’ Is Not What You Think

The most important thing to know about Brown’s return is that she is not joining the series as a contestant. While previews show her arriving, she doesn’t even stick around for the cocktail party, as reported by Reality Steve. However, Brown will return to help plan the second group date.

Brown’s presence causes Weber to get seriously choked up. It’s clear he had real feelings for her and they didn’t just disappear overnight, or a few months. However, he does not convince her to stay, and she does not offer up that option. It must be noted that while The Bachelor was filming, the former Bachelorette star was competing on ABC’s other popular reality series, Dancing With the Stars, which she ended up winning. So, even if the former Miss Alabama wanted to join his season, she couldn’t contractually.

Deandra Kanu Shows Up Dressed As A Windmill

At least one woman had to dress up as windmill, so this isn’t too much of a spoiler. But what’s surprising here is that Deandra K., 23, from Plano, Texas, still manages to look gorgeous with four shutters tied to the back of her dress. Not many women could pull off this daring look.

Other cheesy gimmicks to happen during the limo entrances include Kylie, 26, arriving with a dozen condoms, and Madison, 23, showing up in a make-shift airplane.

Hannah Ann Sluss Receives The First Impression Rose, Kelley Flanagan Receives The First Group Date Rose

While Hannah Ann comes out victorious on the first night, she did not take the win sitting down. She interrupts other chats to speak with Weber numerous times throughout the night, as previewed by EW.

Another woman receiving a special nod in the premiere: Kelley Flanagan, 26, a lawyer from Chicago. For Weber, she stood out from the pack during the group “Flight School” date. Flanagan gets the Group Date Rose over Courtney Perry, Victoria Fuller, Hannah Ann Sluss, Jasmine Nguyn, Tammy Ly, windmill girl Deandra Kanu, Shiann Lewis, and Victoria Paul.

Madison Prewett Is Selected For The First 1-On-1 Date

For the first 1-on-1 date of the season, Weber takes Madison Prewett to his parents Jack and Barbara’s wedding renewal ceremony. Prewett, 23, who’s a proud Auburn graduate and works as a foster parent recruiter, will be looking to impress Mr. and Mrs. Weber during this special family moment.

According to her show bio, Prewett is looking for a man who will prioritize faith and family before everything else and is “hoping to find someone who shares the same religious values that she and her family have” and “spread love through missionary work.” Expect this pious lady to stick around for a long while.

Sydney Hightower Get The Rose On The Second Group Date

While the daytime portion of the second group gets canceled because Peter is too emotionally overwhelmed from seeing Brown again, things continue on as normal in the evening with the “Sex Story” date.

Sydney Hightower, 24, from Birmingham, Alabama, gets the rose after the group date. Hightower wrote in her show bio that she recently went through a tough break-up with her ex-boyfriend of two years and that she’s ready to find her future husband. Perhaps, Weber can be that man.

11 Women Are Sent Home During The Premiere

It sucks to be one of the first suitresses sent packing, but there’s always hope to become the next “Grocery Store Joe,” and become the contestant everyone wishes stuck around.

Those saying goodbye on the very first night: Jade Gilliland, Avonlea Elkins, Maurissa Gunn, and condoms girl, Kylie Ramos. Others packing up early: Jenna Serrano, Eunice Cho, Megan Hops, and Katrina Badowski.

The women who pack up after the second rose ceremony: Lauren Jones, Courtney Perry, and Payton Moran.

