‘The Bachelor’: Hannah Ann Sluss Has ‘A Lot of Drama’ Coming Up

Heavy recently had the chance to speak with Bachelor host Chris Harrison about the season so far and which bachelorettes he thinks were early frontrunners for Peter Weber. Harrison dishes the dirt on a few of the early favorites, plus tells us that one of them is about to embroiled in “a lot of drama.”

Guess who it is….

Hannah Ann Is At the Center of the Drama

“Hannah Ann obviously got [the first impression] rose, but she’s going to be in the middle of a lot of drama coming up, whether she likes it or not,” says Harrison. “It’s a roller coaster ride of a season.”

We suspect that he’s referring to at least one incident we’re all going to see on Monday, January 13 that ABC is referring to as “champagne-gate.” Harrison tells us that “champagne-gate” is “going to make you laugh, make you cringe, make you cry … It’s stunningly funny. When people say you really must script these things — you could not script this. It’s as good as anything you’re going to see in any Oscar-nominated movie.”

But Hannah Ann also might be in for some more drama as the season goes on. The photos of episode two definitely make it look like she and Victoria Fuller are in the finals for the Encore runway challenge, which the episode description tells us is chock full of drama.

“The insecure runner-up has a complete meltdown, but will she have the last laugh? The evening ends with an explosive after-party, where rivals try to get the better of one another with Peter and more than one woman is left in tears,” says the episode summary. And Harrison reminds us that this show can be too intense for some contestants.

“A lot of times people kind of jump on the so-called villain or someone who’s not handling it well, but people have to understand that it does take a certain type of person to do this show. This show is not right for everybody. It does get the better of people,” says Harrison, adding, “I think a lot of people get into this thinking, ‘Oh, this’ll be fun and exciting,’ but oftentimes they find that this is a lot more serious and a lot more sincere than they ever intended.”

Harrison Also Says Keep Your Eye on Madison Prewett

Harrison tells us that Madison is “obviously” a frontrunner after the date where she got to attend Peter’s parents’ vow renewal ceremony, which Harrison says felt like the kind of intense date they would have much later in the season.

“It reminded me of a date that should have been in episode 7 … but it took her and that chemistry for it to be that great because it could have been a disaster too,” says Harrison. “It could have been an absolute dealbreaker, but it turned into something like, ‘meet the parents, should they just get engaged, should this thing just be over?’ It was beautiful and obviously, his parents were the tipping point for that.”

The whole Madison meeting Peter’s parents really early on has definitely made us wonder if she’s the girl Peter’s mom was crying about in the season preview, telling her son not to let this girl go? Maybe.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

