‘The Bachelor’ 2020 Final 4 Winners

This season of The Bachelor promises drama galore. The teaser trailer shows the return of Bachelorette Hannah Brown, lots of kissing, and lots of tears. As with many recent seasons, plenty of spoilers have leaked via people spotting the crew filming, which means we know which four women make it to the hometown dates. Keep reading to find out who they are, but be warned of spoilers.

SPOILER ALERT: This is your last warning. Below are the final four contestants on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor. Stop reading if you don’t want to be spoiled.

Hannah Ann Sluss

This 23-year-old model is from Knoxville, Tennessee. According to her Bachelor bio, she has two younger siblings and still lives at home with her parents. She also loves to paint.

Hannah Ann’s Instagram is full of shots of her modeling swimwear, athletic wear, casually dressy clothes and formal wear, including the above shot for Bebe, a behind-the-scenes video of her at a shoot with photographer Fadil Berisha and Jovani Fashions, and a glamorous shot in a dress by designer Johnathan Kayne of Project Runway: All Stars.

It looks like she has stayed in touch with Alayah Benavidez and Kelley Flanagan, who calls Hannah Ann her “little love bug” on Instagram.

We can tease here that Hannah Ann definitely catches Peter’s eye in the premiere episode. She actually receives the first impression rose.

Kelsey Weier

This professional clothier from Des Moines, Iowa, is one of the oldest contestants this season, at 28 years old. According to her show bio, she has a fraternal twin sister and another, younger sister. She won Miss Iowa USA in 2017 and went on to compete in the Miss USA pageant that year.

According to her Miss USA site bio, after graduating from high school, Kelsey attended the Salon Professional Academy in Iowa City, Iowa, and then became a full-time professional color and extensions specialist at Rick Mosley Hair.

We can tease for you that Kelsey is a bit on the down-low during The Bachelor premiere. She definitely does not get as much screentime as the other three ladies who make the final four, so she must be one of those contestants who comes on strong later in the season. It also looks like Kelsey, Madison Prewett and Hannah Ann became friends on the show, as they’ve been commenting on each other’s Instagrams a lot lately.

Madison Prewett

This 25-year-old foster parent recruiter is a four-time state basketball champ from Lee-Scott Academy in Auburn, Alabama. She was named state tournament MVP in 2013, her junior year. Her father, Chad, was the coach for her team during the state tournament dominance; he now is the director of operations for the men’s basketball program at Auburn University.

Madison has two sisters, Mallory and Mary Mykal, and it looks like the three are super close — there are family photos all over Instagram and their mom, Tonya, writes on one, “Not sure what I did to deserve you three. I thank God every day.”

One really fun thing you can find on Madison’s Instagram is that she appeared on The Price is Right in 2018. She made it out of contestants’ row and won $8000 in her initial game, then she was knocked out of the show during the big wheel spin round.

We can tease that Madison is definitely one of Peter’s favorites right off the bat. He gives her the first solo date and she gets to meet his entire family; it’s a really special date, even for The Bachelor. But it doesn’t stop her from being really well-liked in the house; her fellow contestants are all over her Instagram and she is all over theirs.

Victoria Fuller

According to her Bachelor bio, this 25-year-old medical sales rep from Virginia Beach, Virginia, is a part-time yoga instructor and is also a big fan of country music.

As for her time on the show, it sounds like Victoria may be embroiled in some controversy. Back in November, she wrote on Instagram, “I’d like to start off by saying thank you to all of my family & friends for the overwhelming support. Even to the strangers who have reached out to show me kindness. THANK YOU.

The RUMORS you are hearing are FALSE. There will be a time & place where I can defend myself, but for now I choose to wait.” As for the rumors, some of that might be what Reality Steve mentions on Twitter about Victoria being involved in a confrontation with Merissa, a woman who crashes Victoria’s hometown date to warn Peter about her.

There have been rumors floating around that Victoria is this season’s “villain” — and the other contestants conspicuously not chatting her up on Instagram like they are doing with each other. Do with that what you will. But we can tease that she is fairly innocuous during the premiere episode. Her introductory “joke” does not go well, but Peter just rolls with it.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

