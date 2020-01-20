‘Batwoman’: How [SPOILER] is Alive Following Crisis on Infinite Earths

Today’s episode of the CW’s Batwoman threw in a shocking twist at the end. For almost the entire episode, everything seemed pretty straightforward, but right before the episode ended, they revealed one final twist.

SPOILER WARNING: Heavy spoilers for Batwoman Season One Episode 10 follow. Don’t continue reading if you haven’t seen the episode.

Arrowverse executive producer Mark Guggenheim wasn’t lying when he said Batwoman had some “What the f**k moments” to deliver post-Crisis on Infinite Earths. In the midseason premiere, the show revealed that Kate’s long presumed-dead sister Beth is actually alive, but not just as Alice as we thought the entire time.

Beth showed up near the end of the episode. Kate immediately assumed that she was Alice and asked how she escaped (Alice was apprehended earlier in the episode and was being interrogated by Sophie at the time). Beth said she had just returned from a semester abroad and was home to tell Kate happy birthday.

When Kate demanded to know who the Alice doppelganger was, she replied: “It’s me, Beth! Who else would I be?”

How is Beth Alive?

If you’re a comic book fan, you’re aware that comics bring people back from the dead all the time, but it doesn’t usually happen in quite the way that it happened on Batwoman.

There are a few possible explanations for how Beth is alive and not evil. First, while it is highly unlikely, it is possible that in this new reality, Alice could simply be Alice, an evil villain that is not Kate’s sister. While she obviously still looks like Beth, she could be any number of people at this point. We don’t know much about the post-crisis Earth-Prime.

It’s also possible that the fact that Kate acted as a Paragon during Crisis could have had something to do with the change. The Paragons each had to focus on the idea of creating a new world when they were “fanning the flame.” We haven’t seen how this plays out on the other Arrowverse shows yet, but it is possible that a little bit of each of the paragons’ hopes slipped in. She did say she got her birthday wish when she blew out the candle, after all.

The first half of the Batwoman season saw Kate constantly begging Alice to come back to her as her sister instead of as Alice. This all resulted in the mess that Kate has to manage right now: her stepmother was killed by Alice, and her father is in prison for allegedly killing his wife, though it was really Mouse that did so.

It is also unlikely, but possible, that one of the Beths is simply Beth from another Earth. We saw at the end of Crisis that the multiverse does still exist. It’s possible someone learned how to travel between the universes and is just our run-of-the-mill doppleganger a la Laurel from Earth-2.

There are still some questions to think about in this timeline, too. Does new Beth know that Kate is Batwoman? How did Beth survive the car crash? While we don’t currently have any definite theories for how Beth is alive right now, it is clear we’ll be getting more information as the season goes on.

How About that Interview?

Now that Kate and her new best friend Kara Danvers (a.k.a. Supergirl) live on the same Earth, Kate was able to reach out to her journalist friend to get the story out at CatCo Magazine.

After the events of the episode saw Kate meeting a high school girl that had had a difficult time coming out to her parents and ultimately ended up in a bad situation, Kate couldn’t deal with the world not knowing that Batwoman is a lesbian. She also felt pressure because the press kept photographing her with a “Captain America”-like man and pressuring them to kiss.

The superhero had had a huge weight lifted off her shoulders when the story was published.

Tune in to Batwoman on Sundays at 8 p.m. EST to see how the story unfolds.

