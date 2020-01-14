Are Brian De Saint Pern & Courtney Skippon Still Together?

There’s been lots of subplots on the latest season of Below Deck, but the one that’s caught most fans off guard is the budding romance between Brian De Saint Pern and Courtney Skippon. The reality stars went on a date during a recent episode, which has led many to question the status of their relationship. Are they still together? Did their unexpected romance last?

No, Brian and Courtney are NOT together. Courtney admitted that she said yes to a date because she did not want to create an awkward situation between her and Brian, given their close living station. She was not especially interested in a romance, and to make matters worse, she felt that Brian did not do a good job of organizing their date. She made her feelings clear during a Twitter rant on December 29, 2019.

Brian & Courtney Are NOT Together Following Their TV Date

“Why didn’t he: Plan better? Engage in any conversation other than to ask me what drink I was having? Feel like I had to entertain him,” she wrote. “Why did I feel like I had to constantly apologize for being too tired to drive the conversation?Why do you feel like I have to apologize for that?”

Brian responded to the tweet with a lengthy message of his own. He defended his actions, and accused Courtney of making their date seem worse than it actually was. “Excuse me? Hahaha are you for real? We spoke to you about A lot of other topics,” he tweeted. “Do you not remember??? They just didn’t show it on the episode. Why do you keep lying on Twitter about this stuff to make yourself took better and me look worse?”

The ‘Below Deck’ Stars Had a Heated Twitter Exchange on December 29, 2019

I talked abt you telling me to smile bc you incessantly told me to smile; I was inserted into your argument w Kate bc you purported that I should have had your back; & I have to defend myself against my mood on our date bc you spoke about being dissatisfied with it on the episode https://t.co/qoPEPOxWfk — Courtney Skippon (@courtneyskippon) December 30, 2019

“I suppose the question is: don’t you remember? Because you’re the one who said on the episode that I shouldn’t have come on the date and you shouldn’t have put so much time and effort into it,” Courtney wrote in her response. “If you’re speaking about what happened in the first 5 minutes of the date, so will I.

“I talked abt you telling me to smile bc you incessantly told me to smile; I was inserted into your argument w Kate bc you purported that I should have had your back,” she added. “I have to defend myself against my mood on our date bc you spoke about being dissatisfied with it on the episode… Consider how all of it was put into play by a narrative that you created before you get mad at me for speaking up about it.”

Brian Was Romantically Linked to Charter Guest Kimberly Kirk In November 2019

Brian and Courtney are both single at the moment, but the former was romantically linked to Kimberly Kirk at the end of 2019. Kimberly is a charter guest, and the Daily Dish reported that she has appeared in several of Brian’s Instagram posts.

Brian was asked about his love life during an appearance on Watch What Happens with Andy Cohen in November, but he refused to make a definitive statement. “Kim and I are very good friends,” he said. “And that’s all I’m gonna say about that.”

READ NEXT: Madisson’s New Boyfriend Ish on ‘Siesta Key’