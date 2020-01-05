Before one of the biggest nights in entertainment kicks off, it’s always fun to tune into the red carpet to see all the beautiful gowns and tuxedos everyone has chosen for the occasion. The 2020 Golden Globes red carpet starts at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT and here’s how to watch the live stream.

The awards themselves are streaming the red carpet pre-show live on their Facebook page beginning at 5:58 p.m. ET/2:58 p.m. PT. It is also embedded below.

E! is also airing its traditional “Live from the Red Carpet” special hosted by Ryan Seacrest and Giuliana Rancic, which runs a red carpet countdown from 4 p.m. ET to 6 p.m. ET, and then the actual red carpet from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET, both of which can be streamed online. NBC also has its own Golden Globes arrivals special beginning at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT, which can be streamed on NBC.com and via the NBC app.

Ricky Gervais returns as host for a record fifth Golden Globes ceremony. He previously hosted in 2010, 2011, 2012, and 2016. He vowed after 2016 that he would not return as host, but now he says this fifth time really is his last one — promise.

VideoVideo related to how to watch golden globes 2020 red carpet live stream online 2020-01-05T16:00:29-05:00

“Once again, they’ve made me an offer I can’t refuse. But this is the very last time I’m doing this, which could make for a fun evening,” said Gervais in a press release.

“There is always a palpable electricity in the room when Ricky takes the Globes stage,” added NBC Entertainment Chairman Paul Telegdy. “His return as master of ceremonies at the Golden Globes is much anticipated. It is sure to make for an unexpected evening. We can’t wait to see what he has up his sleeve.”

“In a world where many award shows are opting to go the no-host route, the Golden Globes are going all in! It’s going to be a great night,” concluded Mike Mahan, CEO of Dick Clark Productions.

The nominees across the 25 film and TV categories really run the gamut in terms of subject matter, but there is one big common theme — streaming is king. For the first time ever, no broadcast network has a nominee in any of the television categories.

Furthermore, Netflix cleaned up in nominations. Four of the 10 best picture nominees (five drama, five musical/comedy) are Netflix films, and the streaming service earned 17 nominations total. HBO was a close second with 15 nominations, but every other studio/network was quite a ways back. Hulu and Amazon Prime Video tied for third with five nominations.

In addition to the usual awards, Tom Hanks will receive the Cecil B. DeMille award for his contribution to the world of entertainment. Ellen DeGeneres will also be honored as the second recipient of the Carol Burnett Award, which is seen as the television equivalent of the Cecil B. DeMille Award because it is given to someone who made “outstanding contributions” to television on or off screen.

The 77th annual Golden Globe Awards air live from Beverly Hills, California from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET on NBC, with a red carpet show on E! starting at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT.

READ NEXT: People’s Choice Awards 2019 Nominees & Winners