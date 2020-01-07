What Channel & Dates Is ‘Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions’ on TV?

The Jeopary! The Greatest of All Time tournament (GOAT) is perhaps the most hyped-up Jeopardy! tournament yet. The first episode of the tournament will air on Tuesday, January 7. Unlike Jeopardy!’s usual half-hour schedule, the show will run for one hour each day. It will reunite the three best players to ever compete on the show: Ken Jennings, James Holzhauer and Brad Rutter.

The show will also not air at its normal time. To see the tournament, you’ll need to tune in to ABC from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET each night. Here are the times ABC has blocked out for the show:

Tuesday, January 7 8-9 p.m.

Wednesday, January 8 8-9 p.m.

Thursday, January 9 8-9 p.m.

Friday, January 10 8-9 p.m.*

Tuesday, January 14 8-9 p.m.*

Wednesday, January 15 8-9 p.m.*

Thursday, January 16 8-9 p.m.*

*Times are if necessary. All times are ET.

The champions are competing for bragging rights and $1 million. Of course, the winner will be able to definitively say they are the best Jeopardy! player of all-time.

Regular episodes of Jeopardy! will air at their usual times on your local ABC station.

“Remember that this special competition is airing on your local ABC station during prime time. That’s right. That means in addition to your regularly programmed Jeopardy! shows airing on their usual stations in their normal time slots, you get another hour of gameplay on ABC. So you’ll have Jeopardy! and more Jeopardy! for the duration of this event,” a statement on the website reads.

If you’re planning on recording or DVRing the event, be sure to add Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time to your queue. The show will not record if you only have Jeopardy! in the queue.

The Tournament is Best Out of Seven Matches

While the usual tournament of champions has a set end date, this tournament does not. It will run as best out of seven games. Each night, the players will play two games of Jeopardy. Whoever comes out with the most between those two games will be named the winner of the match.

That means this tournament can go on for seven days, and ABC has set aside all seven days just in case. Though the episodes were filmed in advance, the network does not want fans knowing when the tournament will end before it airs.

Who Exactly Are the Jeopardy GOATs?

The three best players in Jeopardy! history will be featured in the tournament. The men share quick buzzer techniques and a wealth of knowledge. They each have different strategies in how to play the game, and they’ve studied each others’ techniques prior to the GOAT tournament.

Ken Jennings became a household name during his record-breaking 74-game streak on Jeopardy! The streak is the longest in the history of the game. As of today, his winnings total $3,370,700.

James Holzhauer, also known as Jeopardy James, holds the top 15 single-day winning records on Jeopardy! During his run on the show, he became known for his risky betting on daily doubles and the fact he made almost every game a runaway. His winnings to date are $2,712,216.

Brad Rutter holds the record for being the highest money winner of all time across any television game show. He has never lost Jeopardy to a human opponent. His winnings to date are $4,688,436.

