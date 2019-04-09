James Holzhauer: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

James Holzhauer is a professional gambler from Las Vegas who is the current “Jeopardy!” champion and has won more than $130,000 during his first three appearances as a contestant on the popular game show. Many fans of the show have speculated that the 34-year-old Holzhauer is the “next great champion” who has been teased in promos by “Jeopardy!” leading up to April.

Holzhauer, originally from Illinois, made his debut on “Jeopardy!” on Thursday, April 4, and followed up his victory on that show with wins on Friday, April 5, and Monday, April 8. The

Here’s what you need to know about James Holzhauer, the gambler and “Jeopardy!” champion:

1. Holzhauer Has Used Big Bets on Daily Doubles to Win by Wide Margins in His First 3 Games

James Holzhauer has used big bets on Daily Doubles to build dominant leads heading into Final Jeopardy during all three of his games. On the April 8 show, Holzhauer fell behind early, but then went “all in” on a Daily Double during the Double Jeopardy round while tied at $10,000 and never looked back.

Holzhauer won $43,680 on April 4, $38,926 on April 5 and $50,845 on April 8 for a shocking three-day total of $133,451. Holzhauer has nailed the Final Jeopardy question during each of his three appearances on the show. The record for most money won through three games is held by Roger Craig, at $138,401, according to The Jeopardy Fan.

“James has the knowledge, buzzer skills, is willing to gamble and understands the strategy of the game. He is without question the ‘next great champion’ the show has been teasing in its promos,” wrote u/jaysjep2, the moderator of Reddit’s popular “Jeopardy!” community, in his recap of Holzhauer’s first appearance.

On Friday, ahead of Holzhauer’s second game, Trebek told the audience, “I wish on yesterday’s program, James, you had not turned that into a runaway. Because if it had been a close game, you’d have been forced to wager a lot more money, and you could have set the new one-day record.”

In an interview on April 8, Holzhauer told USBets.com, “I’ve dreamed of being on the show since childhood, so it feels great to finally be on that stage. I feel that I prepared for ‘Jeopardy!’ as well as I could have, but I also know that one bad bounce is all it takes to lose a great bet. I felt very good about my chances, but so much of the game comes down to buzzer timing, luck, and the ‘home-field advantage’ of being the defending champ. I would have made myself -200 to win game 1, but a heavier favorite with each successive win.”

Holzhauer told USBets his background as a gambler helps him on the show. “I think that proper strategy calls for aggressive wagering on Daily Doubles. I had no hesitation betting big when I needed to — and felt no extra pressure knowing how much was at stake — because I gamble all the time,” he said.

2. He Has a History of Appearing on Game Shows, Including a Dominant Performance on ‘The Chase’ in 2014

“Jeopardy!” isn’t the first game show that James Holzhauer has dominated. In 2014, Holzhauer appeared on “The Chase,” the American version of a British game show that aired for four seasons on the Game Show Network.

According to the Game Show Network, “In US version of THE CHASE, a team of three contestants attempts to amass as much money as possible by answering quick-fire questions in their individual 60-second rounds. Contestants will then face off against the Beast in their individual Chaser rounds. If successful, the money earned will go towards a team bank. If they’re caught, they’re out of the game. Contestants who make it through, will face off as a team against the Beast in a final chase.”

You can watch his appearance on “The Chase” above. On Twitter, Mark Labbett, aka “the Beast,” said when asked who the toughest competitor he is has ever faced is, “toss up between him and James Holzhauer, both world class and that is not hyperbole.”

Holzhauer also appeared on the short-lived game show “500 Questions” in 2015, and could not unseat trivia master Steve Bahnaman.

3. Holzhauer Grew Up in Naperville, Illinois, & Graduated From Naperville High School in 2001, Has Given Shoutouts to Family Members With His Final Jeopardy Wagers

James “Jamie” Holzhauer is originally from Naperville, Illinois. According to local newspaper archives, Holzhauer graduated from Naperville North High School in 2001. He is the son of Juergen Holzhauer and Nachiko Ide Holzhauer and he has an older brother.

Holzhauer’s competitive skills started when he was young. In April 2001, he helped lead Naperville North High School to a first-place finish in the Illinois State Finals Academic Challenge. Holzhauer was also part of the first-place Junior Engineering Technological Society competition team for Naperville North in January 2001, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Holzhauer wrote an essay in the 2012 “Hardball Times,” about betting on baseball. The essay was titled, “Diary of a Mad Sports Bettor.” He wrote, “Placing winning sports bets often hinges on an information advantage. The problem is that most publicly available information is already factored into the betting odds. Holzhauer talked about finding information that most of the public doesn’t know to gain an advantage.

Holzhauer has been giving shout outs to his family members during Final Jeopardy, using a number that has meaning to him and writing a tribute below his answer. On his second show, Holzhauer’s Final Jeopardy wager was a tribute to his wife.

“My wife can never again claim I forgot our anniversary (9/8/12). By the way, honey, that counts as your gift for this year,” he wrote on Facebook. Holzhauer paid tribute to his nephew, Jack, with his first Final Jeopardy wager, $3,268, in honor of his March 26, 2008, birthday. And on Monday, April 8, he wished his father a happy birthday and wagered $7,030. His father was born July 30, 1941.

4. Holzhauer Has Been Married to His Wife, Who Herself Was a Game Show Winner on ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire,’ Since 2012 & They Have a 4-Year-Old Daughter

James Holzhauer lives in Las Vegas, Nevada, with his 37-year-old wife, Melissa Sassin Holzhauer, and their 4-year-old daughter. He and his wife were married September 8, 2012, and his daughter was born in November 2014.

Holzhauer isn’t the only impressive member of his family. His wife has also appeared on a game show. Melissa Holzhauer was on “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” in 2012, and won $28,800. You can watch her appearance above.

Holzhauer’s wife, Melissa Holzhauer, also has an impressive academic background. She now works as a tutor at a test prep company. Holzhauer graduated from the University of Washington with a degree in classics and classical languages, literatures and linguistics and then completed her master’s degree in classics and classical languages at Brown University.

5. Holzhauer Is Also a Competitive Bridge Player Along With Being a Professional Sports Gambler

Along with being a game show master and a trivia champ, James Holzhauer is a competitive bridge player. Last July, he competed in the ACBL NABC Online Individual competition. During a bridge tournament in 2017, he was pictured wearing a jersey of his new hometown’s hockey team.

“Speaking of sports, James Holzhauer’s jersey was one you don’t see often: the Las Vegas Golden Knights, his hometown hockey team,” BridgeFeed wrote.

Holzhauer moved to Las Vegas in 2016 to become a professional sports gambler. During his first appearance on “Jeopardy!” he told host Alex Trebek that he will “bet on anything.”

Holzhauer told USBets.com he never considered keeping his profession quiet, “Not at all, I’m very proud of my work. Every sportsbook in town already knows my name, so I doubt I’m burning any bridges.” He said he has been placing sports bets in Vegas since 2006.

Holzhauer told the betting website he welcomes the shift of gambling into the mainstream as more states legalize betting, “I think it’s overdue but a welcome shift. I can’t see why there should be any stigma attached to sports betting in this day and age.”

