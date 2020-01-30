Jimmy Fallon & John Cena’s Michelob ULTRA Super Bowl 2020 Ad

Jimmy Works It Out | Michelob ULTRA | Super Bowl LIVWorking out becomes a whole lot of fun when you see the lighter side. #DoItForTheCheers Save $5 on Drizly with code ULTRA. Must be 21+. New customers only and cannot be combined with any other offer. Per applicable law, value may be applied towards order total or shipping or delivery fees. Includes orders of non-alcoholic items. Expires 12/31/2020. Courtesy of Drizly. 2020-01-28T12:56:43.000Z

Ever seen Jimmy Fallon work out? Now’s your chance.

Michelob ULTRA’s 2020 Super Bowl ad shows Jimmy Fallon pumping some iron next to professional wrestler John Cena in what is the talk show host’s first-ever Super Bowl commercial. Usain Bolt, Brooks Koepka, and Kerri Walsh Jennings and Brooke Sweat also make cameos in the star-studded spot for the beer company.

The ad kicks off with John helping Jimmy weight train. Unfortunately, Jimmy loses his grip on one of the weights and it crashes through the gym window. At a bar, Jimmy declares that working out “sucks” before the ad cuts to a variety of exercises and sports Jimmy’s attempted– golf, volleyball, track.

When Jimmy finally succeeds in making a tackle, Cena yells, “I’m’ so proud I could squat you!”.

As always, where Jimmy goes the Roots go. The band is featured in the commercial, providing the soundtrack for the entire ad.

Fallon Jokes That He Lost 10 Pounds Filming the Commercial

In a recent interview on The Today Show, Jimmy shared, “I was so sore, either it was the Michelob Ultra or working out, I lost 10 pounds doing that commercial.”

How did he get cast in the first place? You might think they immediately sought out Jimmy Fallon because he’s, well, Jimmy Fallon, but Jimmy says the ad agency actually found him on Instagram while they were “looking for someone who hates working out but loves beer.”

Discussing the process, Jimmy said, “It was like a movie. It was so much fun.”

The Commercial Is Part of a New Brand Campaign, ‘Do It for the Cheers’

In a press release, Azania Andrews, Vice President of Marketing, Michelob ULTRA, shared, “Michelob ULTRA has always celebrated the active, balanced lifestyles of our drinkers and this year we’re showing people like Jimmy — those who may think fitness is a chore — that they don’t have to sacrifice fun to live an active lifestyle,” said Azania Andrews, Vice President of Marketing, Michelob ULTRA. “In our new campaign, people will see that working hard and enjoying themselves don’t have to be at odds with each other. We’re excited to use the Super Bowl stage to let viewers know that you can have your beer and drink it too.”

The press release reveals that “Jimmy Works It Out” is a part of the company’s brand campaign “Do It For the Cheers”, a “fully-integrated campaign celebrating the important role enjoyment plays in active consumers’ day-to-day lives.”

This year is the 5th consecutive year that Michelob ULTRA is making a Super Bowl appearance. The creative agency behind the commercial is FCB.

As the Michelob Ultra website points out, one Michelob Ultra’s Super Liight Beer contains just 95 calories per 12 fl. oz. The productis 4.2% alcohol, and contains 0 fat.

Fans of Michelob Ultra can choose between a variety of products, including a Michelob Ultra Mini, Michelob Ultra Pure Gold, Michelob Ultra Infusions, and Michelob Ultra Amber Max.

Tonight’s game will show the 49ers take on the Chiefs. Kickoff is set for 6:30pm ET, 3:30pm PT.

