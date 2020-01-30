Jordan Feldstein, Jonah Hill’s brother, died following a pulmonary embolism in 2017 at the age of 40. Feldstein had been the manager of Maroon 5.

Hill referenced his brother’s tragic passing in a January 29 Instagram post that paid tribute to the late Kobe Bryant.

Hill wrote posted a photo, that showed the “Superbad” star courtside at a Lakers game, close to Bryant. Hill said:

For me this photo represents a LOT more. I’m sitting next to my brother and he’s taking this. It was the night we both met Kobe and he was so nice to us. So funny, so amazing and so kind (in the middle of a game!). My brother and I grew up worshiping the Lakers and because of my job we got to sit next to Kobe and the whole team! I have lived a privileged life. Truly. We were literally buzzing with excitement to meet our hero and it’s one of my favorite memories ever.

Jonah Hill Said the Photo He Posted Was His ‘Favorite Memory With His Brother’

VideoVideo related to jordan feldstein, jonah hill’s brother, died tragically following a heart attack in 2017 2020-01-30T14:57:59-05:00

Hill went on to describe the photo as being, “My favorite memory with my brother.” Hill added, “I’m sitting between Kobe and my brother and now they’re both gone. I have been staring at this photo for days in disbelief and sadness and joy. It’s my favorite picture and I think it represents for me, all of the hard and amazing things in life and how fleeting they are.”

Hill then wrote about his feelings on the term, “Rest in peace.” Hill said, “I don’t think Kobe or my brother are resting. I think they’re hustling up there. Working hard and getting s*** done. Cuz that’s what they do. All my love to the ones here left behind. Take care of each other and love each other. That’s the lesson I’ve learned.”

Hill’s message came shortly after Bryant’s widow, Vanessa, broke her silence on the January 26 helicopter crash that claimed the lives of her husband, her daughter, and seven other people.

Feldstein’s Cause of Death Was a Blood Clot in an Artery in His Lungs

#rip Jordan , my Close Friend and Manager 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/0XV470BfJ9 — Big Boi (@BigBoi) December 23, 2017

Feldstein died in December 2017 at his home in Southern California. He had suffered a heart attack, his family said in a statement, via Variety. The press release said that Feldstein had called 911 after he began complaining of shortness of breath. When paramedics arrived at his home, Feldstein was already under cardiac arrest. He died shortly afterward. It was later revealed that Feldstein had suffered a blood clot in an artery in his lungs.

Feldstein was the founder of Career Artist Management, a music management company based out of Beverly Hills. In addition to Maroon 5, Feldstein was also responsible for the careers of Robin Thicke and Iggy Azaela. Feldstein was a childhood friend of Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine, and managed the band for 15 years.

Feldstein Was Previously Married to Clint Eastwood’s Daughter

Feldstein was survived by his parents, his brother, Jonah, sister, Beanie and two children. He was married twice during his too-short life. Until 2013, Feldstein had been married to Clint Eastwood’s daughter, Francesca. The marriage was annulled.

Beanie paid a beautiful tribute to her brother in April 2019 when she wrote an essay on grief for InStyle magazine, titled “Grief Glasses.” Beanie wrote, “Grief is just impossible. It cannot be contained or summarized or enclosed… To describe the wound grief leaves if you have not experienced it is to come to it hazy and out of focus.”

READ NEXT: Teenage Porn Star Controversy Rocks California High School