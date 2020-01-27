How Many Siblings Does Justin Bieber Have?

On Monday, January 27, YouTube TV is dropping the first episode of Justin Bieber: Seasons, a 10-episode documentary chronicling the process of making Bieber’s first album in four years and featuring a behind-the-scenes look at Bieber’s private life, including never-before-seen footage of his wedding to Hailey Bieber and his day-to-day alongside those in his inner circle. The documentary will feature brand new music from the pop star as he reflects on the highs and lows of growing up in the spotlight and public eye.

As the documentary rolls out over the next few weeks, fans may be wondering about Bieber’s family — specifically his siblings. Here’s what you need to know about Bieber’s brothers and sisters.

Bieber Is the Only Child of His Two Parents

Bieber’s parents are Jeremy Bieber and Patricia “Pattie” Mallette, who were together but were not married. Justin was born March 1, 1994, in London, Ontario, Canada and he is their only child together. Jeremy and Pattie began dating when Pattie was 15, in 1990. At that time, Pattie was living a wild life — she left home at 16, she was into petty crimes and drug use. At the age of 17, she attempted suicide and then spent some time in a psychiatric treatment facility.

While there, Pattie became a Christian and after her release, she reconnected with Jeremy. Justin was born about a year and a half later. Pattie and Jeremy attempted to stay together at first, but eventually, they split up and Pattie raised Justin on her own, with some help from her parents, Diane and Bruce.

Jeremy went on to become involved with a woman named Erin Wagner, though they never married, and later a woman named Chelsey, whom he married in February 2018.

However, Bieber Does Have Some Half-Siblings and a Stepsibling

It is through his father’s subsequent relationships that Justin does have some half-siblings and a stepsibling.

Jeremy and Erin were together from 2007 to 2014 and had two children together in that time, a daughter named Jazmyn, age 11, born May 2008, and a son named Jaxon, age 10, born November 2009. Justin has been very public about having a relationship with them. They can be seen all over each other’s social media.

Their father also had a baby with his current wife Chelsey. Her name is Bay and she was born August 2018. All of her older siblings look absolutely smitten with her on Instagram. Justin himself posted a picture of him holding Bay in the hospital the day she was born, introducing “the newest Bieber” to the world.

Justin also has a step-sister named Allie, 12, who is Chelsey’s daughter from a previous relationship. All of the children — Justin, Allie, Jazmyn and Jaxon — were part of Chelsey and Jeremy’s wedding in February 2018, when she was pregnant with Bay.

All of the siblings seem really close. The four youngest are obviously still living at home with their parents, so they hang out all the time and post pictures and videos of themselves. Bieber, who lives with his wife Hailey, hangs out with his younger siblings pretty frequently as well.

