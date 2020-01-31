WATCH: ‘Floribama Shore’ Star Kortni Gilson Talks About Sexual Assault With Dr. Drew

MTV “Floribama Shore” star Kortni Gilson told Dr. Drew Pinsky about the sexual assault she suffered when she was 16 years old. Gilson said that in order to cope with the trauma of being raped by a group of friends, she began self-medicating with Xanax and alcohol. She added that alcohol helped to increase her anxiety around the incident. The reality star discussed her struggles with keeping the assault a secret.

Gilson added that she did eventually decide to get help. Gilson said in the interview, “They were the guys I knew that’s why I felt stupid to feel that I trusted somebody.” Gilson went on to say at the time of the assault, she had a boyfriend. Gilson said her boyfriend called her a “hoe” and a “s***” following the incident.

The interview aired on the January 30 episode of “Floribama Shore.” Gilson recently returned to the St. Petersburg-set show after having her tonsils removed. In August 2019, MTV confirmed that Gilson would be taking part in season three of the show. The star said that she was missing her boyfriend, who was overseas and that she still has fears that her former boyfriend, Logan Fairbanks, may return to her life.

You can watch the heartbreaking interview here:

In response to the airing of the interview, Gilson wrote on her Instagram page, “Tonight was a very emotional episode for me. After I left the shore house, I wanted to share my story with all of you. On this journey, I’ve learned that you have to love yourself and that mental health should be your number one priority..and that it’s OK to ask for help.”

Gilson also encouraged her followers who have endured similar trauma to either go to Halfofus.com or call RAINN’s National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673. While on her Instagram story, Gilson posted the kind messages from her fans that were sent in the aftermath of the interview. One person wrote, “Love you girl and proud of you for being so strong.”

READ NEXT: Teenage Porn Star Controversy Rocks California High School