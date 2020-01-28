Morgan Rose Moroney, Steve Cook’s Girlfriend: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

When The Biggest Loser returns Tuesday, January 28 on the USA Network, Steve Cook will debut as one of its new trainers. His background is in college football, fitness modeling, and bodybuilding — but he’s not the only super-fit person at home. His girlfriend, Morgan Rose Moroney, is quite the “gym shark” as well. Here’s what you need to know about this buffed up blonde beauty.

1. Morgan Rose Comes From a Land Down Under

Moroney was born Dec. 16, 1996, making her 23 years old. She is a native of Hawthorne, Queensland, Australia. She attended Lourdes Hill College high school, a Catholic day school for girls located outside Brisbane, graduating in 2014. She later moved to the Gold Coast and began studying for her Bachelor’s degree in Exercise Science.

Morgan Rose is still based in Australia and in fact, that is where boyfriend Cook spends most of his time as well (when he’s not filming The Biggest Loser, that is). We sat down for a recent interview with Cook and he said doing Los Angeles press for The Biggest Loser was such a whirlwind because he had just flown in from Australia.

“I was in Australia 36 hours ago, so I got in last night and hit the ground running,” said Cook. He also said in a YouTube Q&A with Morgan that he would love to raise kids in Australia. But he and Morgan Rose are not even engaged yet — that ring bit on the video’s thumbnail was a joke — so kids are a bit farther down the line.

2. She’s A Former Gymnast Turned Coach

According to Morgan Rose’s website, she started turning cartwheels before most kids her age could do somersaults, so her parents enrolled her in gymnastics at an early age. She was quickly put into an elite training program and competed in the sport for the next 12 years.

Her immense strength, especially relative to her small size, got her into Acrobatic Gymnastics as a top/flyer. Acrobatic gymnastics is a discipline where partnerships or groups work together to perform acrobatic moves, stunts and tumbling. Morgan Rose’s team trained for 30-40 hours a week, but it paid off because her team went on to win eight national titles.

She told Oxygen Magazine in a 2018 interview that she actually finds acrobatic gymnastics harder than regular gymnastics because it’s a team sport. Participants compete in women’s pairs, men’s pairs, a mixed pair, a women’s group of three or a men’s group of four.

“If one person fails, we all fail,” says Morgan.

She now coaches gymnastics at Brisbane’s Perform 360, where she offers various workshops, including one called “hand balancing,” which is “s one of the best methods for developing greater upper body strength, stability, and control.”

3. Morgan Rose Competed on Netflix’s Ultimate Beastmaster

In addition to her time as a gymnast, Morgan Rose took part in the third season of Netflix’s international competition series The Ultimate Beastmaster, which puts its contestants through an obstacle course reminiscent of the Ninja Warrior series. The course for Beastmaster is called The Beast and features three levels (four for the finals).

The third season, which debuted in August 2018, featured contestants from Australia, Brazil, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, South Korea, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Morgan Rose was featured on the first episode of the season, where she earned 30 points. Unfortunately, she missed the jump to the obstacle called The Rack and was eliminated. You can watch her episode here. It looks as though her hands slipped and that’s why she fell off The Rack.

“I know my body really well, so I know exactly what my body’s capable of. I want to show that girls can do anything boys can do — even better,” she said in her introduction package on the show.

4. She’s Super Open About Her Personal Life

In a Q&A video that Morgan Rose filmed with fellow fitness gurus twin sisters Kathryn and Kendra Kane, Morgan was not afraid to bare it all for the fan-submitted questions.

When the girls were asked if they would ever get their “boobs done,” aka have breast augmentation surgery, Morgan Rose reveals that she actually already had hers done.

“I’ve had them done for like a year and a half now,” she said in the November 2019 video, which would put the surgery as happening in the spring of 2018 when she was 21. She added that her recovery was hard for her training — “I couldn’t do anything for six weeks. I couldn’t do pull-ups or handstands or anything.”

Morgan Rose also reveals she lost her virginity to a friend when she was 15, her favorite sex positions are to be on top or doggie style, and her biggest fear is regret.

“I hate regret, I don’t want to regret anything. I get nervous that I’m going to regret things,” says Morgan Rose.

She also names Hattie Boydle as her fitness inspiration. “How f*cking good are her legs? She’s the most beautiful human, inside and out.”

5. Morgan Rose and Steve Cook Have A Great Meet-Cute Story

Steve revealed in a YouTube Q&A on Morgan’s YouTube channel that Morgan had to tell him about the first time they met. She waited in line with her boyfriend at a store event where Steve was signing autographs — six years ago.

“I didn’t remember her from then, probably because she had a boyfriend. And she was a minor,” says Cook with a laugh. The age difference between the two of them is 12 years. He’s 35 and she’s 23.

Fast-forward six years later and they officially met at a January 2019 Gym Shark event, but they were both dating someone else, so that’s not when they got together romantically. Then they met up again at an event about four months later and the rest is history.

Morgan Rose says in her Q&A video that it’s nice that she and Steve share a love of fitness, though it’s certainly not a requirement for someone she is going to date.

“I’m just big on connection. I need to just vibe with them. And then obviously, trust and loyalty,” says Morgan Rose about what she looks for in a boyfriend. “I don’t really care if [boyfriends] don’t have the same lifestyle as me. My ex didn’t have the same lifestyle. But with Steve, it’s great because everything’s so easy because we live similar lives, so it’s easier, but it’s not something I need.”

She also revealed their best date was when they went to Las Vegas and took in a Cirque du Soleil show.

“We went to a Cirque show. It was a hilarious sexual one, it was so funny. I was pissing myself,” says Morgan Rose.

The Biggest Loser airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on the USA Network.

