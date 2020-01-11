NLE Choppa Not Dead: Memphis Rapper Is Alive as Death Hoax Spreads

NLE Choppa is not dead. A prank news report that began circulating in April 2019 said that Choppa, whose real name is Bryson Lashun Potts, had been shot dead in Los Angeles around 7:40 p.m. The prank article said that the Los Angeles Police Department was in search of suspects.

In May 2019, the same website that published the report that Choppa had been shot dead in Los Angeles, published an article saying the teenage rapper had been found dead in his home. That prank report said that police were called to the home when neighbors reported hearing gunfire. The prank article goes on to say that police found Choppa with “3 bullet holes in his chest.”

The Rise of NLE Choppa (Episode 1: Shotta Flow)Witness the rise of a 16-year-old from Memphis who went from unknown to platinum-selling, Billboard-charting, independent sensation in less than six months.

A surefire indicator that Choppa is alive-and-well as of January 2020 is that the rapper has been regularly posting on his Twitter page recently. The Memphis-born rapper began his career at the age of 15 in 2018 and became a star in 2019 thanks to the success of his singles, “Camelot” and “Shotta Flow.”

The homepage for the website that has been circulating the fake stories includes a disclaimer, “Create A Prank & Trick Your Friends.” The disclaimer also reads, “We do NOT support FAKE NEWS!!! This is a Prank website that is intended for Fun. Bullying, Violent Threats or posts that Violate Public Order are NOT permitted on this Website.”

NLE Choppa Explains Why XXXtentacion Was A ProphetNLE Choppa explains why he thinks Xxxtentacion was a prophet. He also talks about how important his latest Ep is, his Mom being his manager and more.

Choppa has recently been in the news after he proclaimed that slain rapper XXXTentacion was a “prophet” during an interview. Choppa said, “I feel like God sends certain people down to, like, help other people to just be there for them and help them get through something.” Choppa added that XXX’s song, “Jocelyn Flores,” was his favorite work by the late rapper.

In 2020, Choppa is rumored to be expecting a baby with his ex-girlfriend, Mariah.

