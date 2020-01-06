Who Gets the First Impression Rose on ‘The Bachelor’ 2020?

Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor is here, and fans are itching to find out which girl is the first to catch Peter’s eye. Who receives the first impression rose this season? Hannah Ann Sluss.

Read on to learn more about this season of The Bachelor and Hannah Ann Sluss, but beware of spoilers.

She Is Good Friends With Hannah Godwin

Hannah Ann is 23 and hails from Knoxville, Tennessee. According to her ABC bio, her parents are not only her “role models”, but they are also her “landlords”, as she still lives at home (much like Peter, himself.) Hannah Ann has led a successful modeling career that you can check out on Instagram, where she already has over 80k followers. When she isn’t busy posing for pictures, she paints.

Hannah Ann and Hannah Godwin also happen to be good friends. The two have photos together that go back to 2018 on social media. In ABC’s “Meet the Women” video, Chris Harrison explains that Hannah Ann is a “model that actually came to us from Hannah G. So Hannah G was on Bachelor in Paradise, got engaged to Dylan, found her love story in paradise. Well, she had this great, beautiful girl, Hannah Ann, and gave us another Hannah.”

Chris goes on to say that as someone who seemed rather naive about “this whole Bachelor world, Hannah Ann ended up in the middle of absolutely everything.”

She Was Very Involved in This Season’s Drama

During Chris Harrison’s “Meet the Women” introduction on Youtube, Harrison admits, “Any bit of drama you could run into– this was Hannah Ann.” He finishes it off by saying, “She seems sweet. Quiet. Reserved. But let me tell you this– girl’s got a backbone.”

In a preview for this season, obtained by EW, Hannah Ann can be seen asking Peter on three separate occasions if she can “steal him for a minute”. And, perhaps unsurprisingly, this does not sit well with the other ladies in the house.

Speaking to the cameras, Hannah Ann shares, “I’m not here to sit on a couch and drink wine… I’m here to really pursue, hopefully, my future husband.”

Hannah ends up successfully stealing Peter four or five times during the first night, but it seems her dogged determination pays off, as she’s chosen as the recipient of the first impression rose.

According to Reality Steve, the first date of the season that fans get to watch will be a group date with Kelley Flanagan, Deandra Kanu, Shiann Lewis, Victoria Paul, Tammy Ly, Jasmine Nguyen, Courtney Perry, Victoria Fuller and Hannah Ann Sluss.

He then has a one-on-one with Madison Prewett, who gets to watch Peter’s parents renew their vows. This season has a lot of fun surprises in store, like Hannah Brown hosting one of the first group dates. Fans should know that she did not end up staying on the show although she is one of the women to walk out of the limo (much to Peter’s shock.)

How will it all pan out? Be sure to watch this season of The Bachelor on ABC at 8pm ET/PT to find out.

