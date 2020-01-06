Is Peter Weber Engaged? Reality Steve Thinks Not Yet.

A new season of The Bachelor is here, with Pilot Pete as the captain.

As is the case each season, Reality Steve has revealed some major spoilers about the show, but now, fans want to know just one thing: Is Peter Weber engaged?

The answer is complicated, so read on. Beware of spoilers.

Peter Does Not Propose to Anyone at the Final Rose Ceremony

Every year, Reality Steve heads into the premiere episode knowing who the star of The Bachelor/Bachelorette is engaged to. For the first time ever, that isn’t the case… because Peter may not be engaged yet.

What? Let us explain:

Peter’s final two are Madison Prewett and Hannah Ann Sluss. But during the final rose ceremony, Peter did not become engaged to either, according to Reality Steve. That could mean a lot of things. Perhaps he never got Madison’s dad’s blessing and is waiting to hear it. Perhaps he and Hannah or Madison got engaged after the show ended. Perhaps they’re going to get engaged on ATFR. Or, maybe Peter has decided to stay single and not get engaged to anyone.

Well, Peter and Chris Harrison have said again and again, “this ending isn’t gonna be spoiled and there’s a reason for it.”

When Chris Harrison was recently interviewed on Good Morning America, he said that “it’s possible [the show is] still not over.”

Reality Steve writes, “When it comes down to it, and when you combine what Peter and Chris Harrison have said post-show, I pretty much have the same feeling a lot of you do. And that’s that there was no ‘finality’ on the day of the final rose ceremony. I don’t really know any other explanation of how I’ve heard twice that the ending won’t be spoiled and there’s a reason why – and that’s because the ending hasn’t happened yet. I can’t spoil something that hasn’t happened yet.”

Reality Steve Addresses the ‘Tick Tok Rumor’

In his article, Reality Steve does acknowledge a rumor that has to do with a woman on Tik Tok.

As Steve tells it, a woman named Lilly Sitver shared a story about being in a store in Tennesee a few weeks ago. Hannah Ann Sluss was reportedly there and Lilly told Steve she heard him Facetiming with a man– presumably Peter– about moving into an LA apartment together. This would mean that Peter and Hannah Ann Sluss are together and maybe even engaged.

Steve says he never wrote about Lilly’s story because he didn’t have any proof that the man Hannah Ann was talking to was Peter. He writes, “Not saying Lilly is lying or making this up, but all I have is her word that she thought Hannah Ann was talking to Peter on that Facetime. She had no pics or videos of who she was talking to, nor did she have any audio recording of the voice. So there really wasn’t a whole hell of a lot to do with that information.”

Steve says you’re, of course, free to believe Lilly’s story. But he, for one, isn’t going to post that it’s 100% true.

Tthe long and short of it is that we don’t know if Peter is single, with Hannah Ann, or with Madison, or engaged to either woman. Based on the fact that he tells Entertainment Tonight that he’s happy with how everything turned out, we’re presuming he’s not single.

For now, we’ll just have to wait and find out which woman Peter is dating, and possibly even engaged to.

Be sure to tune into The Bachelor airing on Mondays at 8pm ET/PT on ABC to see how it all pans out.

