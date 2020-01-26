Ryan Holt on ‘Naked and Afraid’: 5 Fast Facts You Need To Know

Ryan Holt, also known as “Yukon,” is a three-time Naked and Afraid survivalist who is being featured on Season 11 of Discovery Channel’s Naked and Afraid: Alone, premiering Sunday, January 26, 2020, at 10 p.m. EST. Holt made it his mission to not only survive during his time in South Africa, but he also wanted to thrive.

Holt first appeared on Naked and Afraid in 2015 where he was tasked to survive in Florida’s everglades with a partner. He later took on challenges in the Bahamas and South Africa, where he returned this time around to face the challenge alone.

With so much experience, Holt didn’t have to do much training for his solo adventure. “I’ve been preparing most of my life. With the skills that I have and the previous challenges under my belt, I don’t think there’s much more preparing that I can do at this point,” Holt told Heavy.com in an exclusive interview. “With the basic knowledge of finding water, shelter fire and food, I just have to be able to apply those principals to the new environment I’m in.”

Holt has “thrive” tattooed across his back. When he goes out into nature, he doesn’t want to barely make it to extraction day, he wants to enjoy the entire experience.

“My mindset is always to take it to that next level and thrive,” he said. “That’s something that came to me during my first challenge in the everglades. Thriving means to live sustainably, abundantly and within balance with my natural environment while coupling that with mind, body, soul, and spirit. If you have those principals, then you’re taking it to the next level. Then you’re living. You’re not just surviving or getting by. You’re building yourself a life out there.”

To find out more about Holt and his second journey South Africa, this time alone, continue reading for five fast facts:

1. Dehydration Was The Scariest Challenge

Being alone for 21 days in the wilderness was not what scared Holt. It was the fact that he might be removed from the challenge the first day. On Day 1 he boiled water and drank it as fast as it was ready, but he quickly got an upset stomach. There was nothing wrong with the water, it was just that he was so dehydrated that it was hard for his body to process after going so long without drinking.

“It wasn’t the water that made me sick it was massive dehydration from exerting myself to find a camp and then drinking this mucky, muddy water—something that my stomach and my body isn’t used to—I couldn’t even swallow the first gulp I had no saliva,” Holt said in a phone interview.

He was in a rush to drink that water because night was coming. “Darkness was falling and I had to get myself inside the shelter. I couldn’t even really wait for that water to cool off until it was a safer temperature to drink so I just started going at it and chugging it.”

But drinking too fast might have been a mistake. “It just hit my stomach like lead and came right back up. As soon as I felt that sickness and threw up I knew I was losing more fluids than I had before I drank the water,” he said. “I was thinking, ‘This is Day 1. I’ve already been here before. I’ve been medically pulled out from this location before.’ It hit me that the possibility of what this dehydration means, what this vomiting could lead to.”