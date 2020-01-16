‘Servant’ Episode 10 Finale: What Time & Date Will It Be on Apple TV Plus?

The intriguing new Apple TV Plus series, Servant, is ending its first season this week. Here are the details about the time and date for the Episode 10 finale and all the details about how you can watch it.

The Finale Will Be Released on Friday, January 17, 2020

Servant premiered its first set of episodes on Thanksgiving. After that, it’s premiered a new episode every Friday. Most Apple TV Plus (or Apple TV+) episodes premiere between 12 a.m. and 3 a.m. Eastern on their release date. Apple TV Plus’s website once indicated that their new TV episodes would be posted by 12 a.m. Pacific, which is 3 a.m. Eastern/2 a.m. Central. But Heavy has noted that episodes are frequently posted earlier than this time.

Viewers have noticed that the more recent episodes have been consistently posted by 12 a.m. Eastern on Fridays (which is 11 p.m. Central on Thursday night and 9 p.m. Pacific on Thursday night.) So it’s possible depending on your time zone that you can actually catch the finale late on Thursday night, January 16, instead of waiting until Friday. Please note that these times aren’t guaranteed, and the episode could be released later.

You can watch Servant at its webpage here or through an Apple TV Plus app on compatible devices. Read below to learn more.

How to Watch ‘Servant’ Online

You do not need to download a new app to access Apple TV Plus. It is available through the Apple TV app on all compatible devices. You’ll just need to sign in with your Apple ID, choose the Apple TV Plus option, and pay for the service. It’s simple to get started.

The service costs $4.99 a month, but you can also try it for free for seven days to see if you like it before committing. After the free trial ends, a monthly subscription will cost $4.99 a month.

Apple notes: “Starting November 1, 2019, you can sign up in the Apple TV app or on tv.apple.com for a 7 day free trial that auto-renews into a monthly subscription. Pricing and further details are available on apple.com/apple-tv-plus.”

If you bought a new Apple device any time after September 10, you can get an Apple TV Plus account free for a year. Devices that work with this offer include iPhones, iPads, an iPod Touch, a Mac, or an Apple TV. The device must have been purchased from Apple or an authorized reseller in order to get this offer. To learn how to activate this free offer, see Heavy’s story here.

Compatible devices include the following:

iPhone or iPod touch with the latest iOS

iPad with the latest iPadOS

Apple TV 4K or Apple TV HD with the latest tvOS

A smart TV or streaming box that supports the Apple TV app.

It will be available on the Apple TV app on select 2018, 2019, and newer Samsung smart TVs

A Mac with the latest macOS

Safari, Firefox, or Chrome browser with tv.apple.com

The Apple TV app will be available on Amazon Fire TV, LG, Roku, Sony, and VIZIO platforms in the future but it is not compatible yet.

“Customers with AirPlay 2-enabled Samsung, LG and VIZIO smart TVs must update to iOS 12.3 or later or macOS Catalina to play or mirror Apple TV+ originals from the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, iPod touch or Mac directly to their smart TVs. Customers with eligible Sony smart TVs will be able to enjoy AirPlay 2 support later this year.”

Apple has also released a new Apple TV app for computers that lets you watch new episodes in a better format than through your browser.