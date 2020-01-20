The Bachelor 2020 Episode 3 Time: How Long Is the Show Tonight?

Tonight, Episode 3 of The Bachelor will air on ABC from 8pm ET/PT to 10pm ET/PT. The show is slated to last two hours.

What happens during tonight’s episode? Who does Peter send home, and who’s lucky enough to score a kiss from this season’s Bachelor?

Read on for details, but beware of spoilers for tonight’s episode of The Bachelor.

Victoria P. Gets the One-On-One Date

When we pick up tonight’s episode, Champagne-Gate is in full swing. Hannah Ann and Kelsey get into it once again, in an attempt to dissolve the feud. Fans may remember that last week, Kelsey brought Peter a bottle of champagne she had been saving for him, and Hannah Ann ‘stole’ the bottle of champagne to share it with Peter, herself. (In reality, production likely set up the incident hoping that drama would ensue.)

Peter then takes Victoria Paul on a one-on-one date, where they do some line dancing and kiss a lot according to Reality Steve and Just Jared. Based on Reality Steve’s review of the date, it doesn’t seem like too much happens, but Victoria P. gets the rose.

Things Get Heated During the Group Date

The one-on-one with Victoria was followed up by a group date with eight women: Tammy Ly, Alayah Benavidez, Sarah Coffin, Kelley Flanagan, Sydney Hightower, Shiann Lewis, Kiarra Norman, and Savannah Mullins. The date also involved fan-favorite Demi Burnett, who leads “Demi’s Extreme Pillow Fight”.

The final two in the pillow fight come down to Alayah and Sydney, and Alayah beats Sydney. Sarah, at one point, gets hit pretty hard on the head so Peter takes her to the side where they proceed to make out.

Reality Steve writes, “The finals were very aggressive between Alayah and Sydney. Apparently they ‘fought’ each other 3 or 4 different times that day, and everyone else only fought once. So this has producer manipulation written all over it. But the finals got aggressive with hair pulling and swinging of the pillows.”

Fortunately for viewers at home, the drama continued to build as the night progressed.

As Reality Steve notes, when Sydney takes Peter aside to talk to him later in the night, she tells him that there is “someone in the house that [is] different in front of the cameras than with the rest of the women.” She doesn’t name anyone, but Steve says she’s for sure talking about Alayah.

When Peter cancels the cocktail party and throws a pool party instead, things comes to a head. Peter goes around asking the ladies what they think of Alayah, and “not a lot of nice things are said.” Apparently, the other women get the impression she’s there for the fame and Instagram followers, and not the ‘right reasons.’

It’s worth noting that Alayah and Victoria P., who get into this feud (along with Sydney), competed in the Miss USA competition together last year. As we’ve seen previously on this show (cue Hannah Brown and Caelynn Miller Keyes) that usually points towards there being some history of drama between the two.

Madison and Jasmine don’t get a date this week, and Jasmine, Alayah, Sarah Coffin, and Alexa end up going home.

Next week, the women will make their way to Cleveland, Ohio, for more dates.

Be sure to tune into tonight’s episode airing on ABC at 8pm ET/PT.

READ NEXT: What Season of ‘The Bachelor’ Is It?