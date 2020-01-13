‘The Bachelor’ Couples Today: Who Is Still Together?

The Bachelor has caused numerous hookups, romances and devastating breakups over the years. But while most of the relationships on the show have gone awry at one point or another, there are a handful of couples who managed to beat the odds.

Whether they fell in love on camera, or sparked up a romance behind-the-scenes, these are the ones who have managed to turn their reality TV romances into real love. Here are the Bachelor couples who are still together today:

Sean Lowe & Catherine Giudici

Sean Lowe shocked fans when he picked Catherine Giudici over Lindsay Yenter during the season 17 finale. There were rumors that Lowe had already asked Giudici to marry him prior to the episode airing, but it was unclear whether the rumors were merely a diversion from the real outcome.

They were not. Lowe and Giudici were the real deal, and E! News reported that the couple got married on January 26, 2014, in the show’s first-ever televised wedding. Today, Lowe and Giudici live in Dallas, Texas with their sons Samuel and Isaiah. According to People, the couple gave birth to a daughter named Mia Mejia on December 23, 2019.

Trista Rehn & Ryan Sutter

Trista Rehn was the first-ever Bachelorette on ABC, and she is one of the few who have found long-lasting love. Rehn got engaged to firefighter Ryan Sutter during the season finale, and the couple were married in December 2003 in a televised ceremony. Cosmopolitan referred to Rehn and Sutter as the franchise’s “OG success story.”

The couple lives in Colorado with their children Maxwell and Blakesley. They told Today that they do not want their children to watch their season of The Bachelorette, because they feel it is too “embarrassing.”

Ashley Herbert & J.P. Rosenbaum

Ashley Herbert was the star of The Bachelorette season 7, and she became engaged to winner J.P. Rosenbaum during the finale. Hebert and Rosenbaum’s wedding was aired as a television special in December 2012, and Bachelor producer Chris Harrison served as the officiator.

The couple decided to renew their vows in 2018. E! News reported that several family members were in attendance, including their children Fordham and Essex. “We’re overjoyed to have shared this experience with the company of our children and know this moment in time is one we’ll treasure for the rest of our lives,” Herbert said. “The One happy island is truly magical and romantic!”

Desiree Hartsock & Chris Siegfried

Desiree Hartsock and Chris Siegfried were a unique case of a Bachelorette couple going the distance. Many fans believed that their romance was not legitimate, given that Hartsock accepted Siegfried’s proposal weeks after expressing her pain over Brooks Forester’s departure.

Despite fans’ gripes, Hartsock and Siegfried would go on to get married in January 2015. People Magazine reported that the couple have two children together, Asher and Zander.

Jade Roper & Tanner Tolbert

Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert met during season 2 of Bachelor In Paradise, and their romance blossomed over the course of the dozen or so episodes. They got engaged during the finale, and were married on January 24, 2016 in a televised ceremony.

Roper and Tolbert appeared on a season of Marriage Boot Camp, but they mostly keep to themselves and maintain low profile at their Kansas City residence. People reported that they have two children, Emerson and Brooks.

Jojo Fletcher & Jordan Roberts

Jojo Fletcher and Jordan Roberts fell in love during season 12 of The Bachelorette. There were reports that the couple had met prior to their television debut, but Fletcher denied any such claims, and told Comso that she had merely heard of Roberts’ name during the casting process.

Fletcher and Roberts are currently engaged, though they have not yet set a wedding date. They did attend Roberts’ brother’s wedding in 2019, however, and posted a photo on Instagram that read, “We are up next!”

Carly Waddell & Evan Bass

Carly Waddell and Evan Bass met during season 3 of Bachelor In Paradise. They were one of three couples to get engaged during the finale, along with Josh Murray and Amanda Stanton and Grant Kemp and Lace Morris, but the other two eventually broke up.

Waddell and Bass got married in August 2017, and ET reported that Jade Roper served as a bridesmaid. The couple currently live in Nashville with their children Bella and Charles.

READ NEXT: Jed Wyatt Update: Where Is ‘The Bachelor’ Winner Now?