Tom Hanks Receives Cecil B. DeMille Award at Golden Globes

This year, Tom Hanks will be honored at the Golden Globes. The actor is receiving the Cecil B DeMille Award, an annual award given to a “talented individual who has made a lasting impact on the film industry.” The Golden Globes air live on January 5, 2020 at 8 p.m. ET.

This award is on top of Hanks’ other nomination at the ceremony; he has been nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category for his portrayal of Mister Rogers in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) chooses the honoree for the award.

“The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is proud to bestow the 2020 Cecil B. DeMille Award to Tom Hanks,” HFPA president Lorenzo Soria said in statement. “For more than three decades, he’s captivated audiences with rich and playful characters that we’ve grown to love and admire. As compelling as he is on the silver screen, he’s equally so behind the camera as a writer, producer and director.”

The Award Originated in 1952

Hanks joins a large group of decorated actors and directors in receiving the Golden Globe Cecil B DeMille Award. The award was originally presented to Cecil B. DeMille in 1952. DeMille received the award for directing and producing films and being a Hollywood pioneer.

The next year, the award was given to Walt Disney. Disney received the award for being the “king of entertainment in the U.S.” Other notable actors who received the award are Bing Crosby (1960), Fred Astaire (1961), Judy Garland (1962), Bette Davis (1974), Gene Kelly (1981) and Clint Eastwood (1988).

More recently, the award was presented to Harrison Ford (2002), Robin Williams (2005), Steven Spielberg (2009), Morgan Freeman (2012), George Clooney (2015), Denzel Washington (2016), Meryl Streep (2017), Oprah Winfrey (2018), and Jeff Bridges (2019).

Hanks is Already an Award-Winning Actor

Tom Hanks began acting during high school. He acted in several theatrical productions along with numerous musicals. He took classes at California State University and set his sights on a full-time career in film from a young age. He then appeared in The Two Gentlemen of Verona and earned a Cleveland Critics Award for Best Actor.

Hanks won his first Golden Globe award in 1989 for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for his portrayal of Josh Baskin in Big. He won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in A Motion Picture–Drama in both 1994 and 1995, the previous for his work in Philadelphia and the latter for portraying Forrest Gump in Forrest Gump.

He won the Best Actor in A Motion Picture–Drama award most recently in 2001 for playing Chuck Noland in Cast Away. Not including the Cecil B. DeMille Award this year, Hanks has been nominated for ten Golden Globes throughout his decades-long career. He is also nominated for his performance in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.

As for TV awards, Hanks has won seven Emmy awards and has been nominated for five more throughout the years, dating back to 1998. He’s been nominated for one Tony Award and five Academy Awards, two of which he won.

The Golden Globe Awards air live at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Sunday, January 5, 2020 on NBC. The ceremony will last for three hours.

