Toukie Smith, Robert De Niro’s Ex-Girlfriend: 5 Fast Facts

Robert De Niro is the recipient of the 26th annual Screen Actor Guild’s Life Achievement Award. He has performed an extensive and impressive career in the film industry, and his life’s work is being rightfully honored.

In the 1990s, De Niro was in a long-term relationship with fellow actor Toukie Smith. The two were involved throughout the mid-1990s and together had two children. The pair split and De Niro soon after met his wife and partner of over two decades, Grace Hightower. But his relationship with Toukie has been one of speculation.

Here is what you need to know:

1. She is an actress and model Touki has spent decades as both a model and an actress. In her modeling career, she has modeled for brands such as Versace and Chanel. She was even featured as a “Woman About Town” in the New York Times for her modeling accomplishments. As an actress, she was a regular on the NBC show 227.

2. She shares twin sons with Robert De Niro

During the 1990’s Toukie was in a relationship with actor Robert De Niro. During their relationship, the couple welcomed twin sons, Julian and Aaron, on October 20, 1995. The twins were conceived through In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) and carried by a surrogate. Both twins, now age 24, try to remain private and stay out of the spotlight.

3. She attended the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT)

Toukie attended one of the best fashion schools in the world, the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT). And fashion runs in the family as her late brother, Willi Smith, was also a talented fashion designer. Prior to her brother’s passing, Toukie worked for her brother’s fashion label, Willi Smith Designs. The influence of her brother on her career and life inspired Toukie to advocate for “Willi Smith Day”, an official day designated by the mayor of New York to remember her brother and his accomplishments.

4. Her nickname comes from her grandmother

Born with the name Doris, she says that her grandmother, Gladys Bush, used to tell her a story and sing a song about an energetic fire engine, and it was that anecdote that resulted in her nickname of “Toukie.” She has said that the song comes from a record called “Little Toot Was Just A Toot.” Toukie has fondly recalled the lyrics of the album and the affection she received from her grandmother.

5. She comes from a modest background

Toukie may model for some of the world’s most recognizable brands, but she grew up quite modestly. Her father was a butcher and her mother worked in a factory. She grew up with two brothers, including the late fashion designer Willi Smith. Her parents divorced when she was four-years-old and Toukie has spoken about how she was raised within her extended family, including her grandmother who bestowed upon her the nickname “Toukie.”