Vanessa Hudgens & Austin Butler Quietly Call It Quits [Reports]

Actress Vanessa Hudgens, 31, and actor Austin Butler, 28, have been together since 2011, but according to an exclusive report by US Weekly, the couple has decided to call it quits.

Dating for nine years is a long time in Hollywood, and while Hudgens and Butler always seemed like a perfect fit, over the past few months fans have noticed that the couple were spending less and less time together. They did not spend New Year’s Eve together, Hudgens flew solo to Switzerland to ring in 2020, or her birthday, which was on December 14.

The last time Butler made an appearance on Hudgen’s Instagram was back on Halloween, for which Hudgens is famous for rocking the most incredible costumes. Butler, who’s way less active on social media last features Hudgens in a picture in July when she accompanied him to the premiere of his movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. He captioned the photo, “My [queen].”

A little after the film’s premiere, on July 15, when it was announced that Butler had won the role of Elvis in director Baz Luhrman’s biopic opposite Tom Hanks, Hudgens was the first to congratulate her man. A month later on Butler’s birthday, Hudgens shared a sweet tribute to him on Instagram. She wrote, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY 🎂🎁🎈🎉 to my love, my other half, my constant inspiration and supporter. My best friend. My everything✨ @austinbutler ✨28 is going to be 🔥🔥.”

What Went Wrong Between Hudgens & Butler?

The reason for their split was not given, however, it could simply be that the couple has grown apart after nearly a decade together. Hudgens and Butler both still follower each other on social media, so it doesn’t appear that was an abrupt issue or a nasty split.

In 2017, Hudgens spoke to People how tough long-distance relationships can be, especially since she and Butler both travel so much for work. The High School Musical Star said of how they make long-distance work, “Just communication, communication is key. I think that if anything’s bothering you, don’t hold it in. Always bring it up and just talk about it. Uncensor yourself and just be open.”

READ NEXT: Inside Hannah Ann Sluss’ Friendship with Hannah Godwin