Where Was Netflix’s ‘Messiah’ Filmed? [Filming Locations]

Netflix’s new series Messiah premiered on January 1, 2020. But where was the series filmed? It was filmed in New Mexico, Jordan, and in other locations. Read on for more details about the Netflix series.

Netflix’s ‘Messiah’ Was Filmed in New Mexico, Jordan, & in Other Locations

Messiah | If the Messiah showed up today, what would you do? | NetflixProvocative and timely. Messiah begs the question — who is this man? Messiah starring Michelle Monaghan, Mehdi Dehbi and John Ortiz, only on Netflix January 1. Watch Messiah, Only on Netflix: https://www.netflix.com/title/80117558 SUBSCRIBE: https://bit.ly/29qBUt7 About Netflix: Netflix is the world's leading streaming entertainment service with over 158 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments. Messiah | If the Messiah showed up today, what would you do? | Netflix https://youtube.com/netflix A wary CIA officer investigates a charismatic man who sparks a spiritual movement and stirs political unrest. Who exactly is he? And what does he want? 2019-12-16T16:00:01.000Z

Coming on the heels of the highly controversial Netflix series The First Temptation of Christ, this new series Messiah is completely different. But it still might cause some controversy of its own.

The synopsis reads: “When a CIA officer investigates a man attracting international attention and followers through acts of public disruption, she embarks on a global, high-stakes mission to uncover whether he is a divine entity or a deceptive con artist.”

According to IMDb, part of the series was also filmed in downtown Nashville, which doubled for Washington, D.C.

Much of it was filmed in New Mexico, but parts were also filmed in other locations, including Jordan.

Messiah | Season 1 Official Trailer | NetflixWho do you think he is? Watch Messiah on Netflix https://www.netflix.com/title/80117558 SUBSCRIBE: https://bit.ly/29qBUt7 About Netflix: Netflix is the world's leading internet entertainment service with over 158 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments. Messiah | Season 1 Official Trailer | Netflix https://youtube.com/netflix A CIA officer investigates a charismatic figure whose followers believe that he can perform miracles. Is he a divine entity or a dangerous con artist? 2019-12-03T15:00:03.000Z

Some scenes take place at the Temple Mount, including the Dome of the Rock. Of course, they couldn’t actually film there, Hurriyet Daily News reported. So they built a replica of the Dome of the Rock for filming.

Michael Petroni, the creator, told Hurriyet Daily News that some parts were filmed in Jordan, and the filming was challenging because the series itself switches from the Middle East to Texas and Washington, D.C.

As far as that Temple Mount scene, Petroni said: “Obviously historically they don’t meet up happily. But that is where they all meet up. And so to me as a location to a story that’s about politics and religion, it was so symbolic,” Daily Mail reported.

Much of the filming took place in New Mexico, Ruidoso News shared. Filming locations in New Mexico included Albuquerque, Mountainair, Estancia, Belen, Santa Fe, and Clines Corners.

Film Office Director Nick Maniatis told Albuquerque Journal: “Once again, New Mexico will serve as a double for an overseas location and show the world that we’re the leading location for TV productions.”

The series could stir some controversy. Hurriyet Daily News noted that the series will include the Messiah marching 2,000 Palestinian Syrians across the border of Israel.

Creator Michael Petroni told Hurriyet Daily News: “It’s not like I’m welcoming backlash. We expect that there’s going to be a lot of noise around the show, and a lot of debate. I’m hoping for debate.”

The series is produced by Mark Burnett and Roma Downey. It’s told from the points of view of a CIA agent, an Israeli intelligence officer, a preacher and his daughter, a Palestinian refugee, a journalist, and others, Salon shared. It was created by Michael Petroni.

The cast for the series includes Mehdi Dehbi (Al-Massih), Tomer Sisley (Aviram Dhan), Michelle Monaghan (CIA officer Eva Geller), John Ortiz (Felix), Melinda Page Hamilton (Anna Iguero), Stefania LaVie Owen (Rebecca Iguero), Jane Adams (Miriam Keneally), Sayyid El Alami (Jibril Medina), Fares Landoulsi (Samir), and Wil Traval (Will Mathers.) The cast also includes a number of recurring characters. All episodes of the series dropped simultaneously at 3:01 a.m. Eastern on January 1, 2020.

